A report reveals shocking statistics: only 4% of child abuse cases result in convictions. Urgent reforms are needed to protect South Africa’s children.

Child abuse is a terrible crime. No-one would argue with that.

But, in South Africa, we compound this abuse of the people who are our future by denying them the one thing which might bring healing – justice.

It is shocking to read that a paltry 4% of reported cases of child abuse actually result in a criminal conviction.

Do you think that just one in 25 people accused of abusing a child is guilty?

Or could it be that our judicial system is so horrendously inept that the offenders are getting away with their crimes?

According to a report by the Teddy Bear Foundation (TBF) – which tries its best to protect and counsel the broken victims of child abuse and their families – of just under 5 400 cases of child abuse it examined over the past five years, fewer than 220 offenders were convicted.

TBF clinical director Shaheda Omar said the data from the foundation’s court preparation programme, which supports victims through the criminal justice process, indicated that urgent structural change was needed to effectively protect and support abused children.

She said the report revealed that 21% of the cases looked at were of physical abuse, while 46% were related to sexual abuse.

According to the study, about 514 cases were withdrawn due to insufficient evidence or witness challenges.

About 84% of the cases remained “unresolved”, which further adds to the mental anguish and fear experienced by the children who are victims.

We agree wholeheartedly with Omar that what is needed is specialised police and prosecutorial units, which deal only with these types of crimes.

Ordinary cops and prosecutors also need training in how to deal with charges in their initial stages.

If we don’t tackle this now, we are betraying these damaged kids… and that is an awful legacy.