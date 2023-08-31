What African politicians must do

Post-independence Africa has been a tragic collection of coups, wars and famines – which have hobbled the continent’s progress towards true democracy and, more importantly, economic freedom. And, despite the fine words, coup plotters – largely senior military officers – have been interested more in grabbing the resources of the country themselves than in genuinely improving life for their fellow citizens. ALSO READ: Gabon becomes next African country hit by military coup The military men who claimed to have overthrown the government in the West African country of Gabon yesterday based their action on their belief that the country’s president…

Post-independence Africa has been a tragic collection of coups, wars and famines – which have hobbled the continent’s progress towards true democracy and, more importantly, economic freedom.

And, despite the fine words, coup plotters – largely senior military officers – have been interested more in grabbing the resources of the country themselves than in genuinely improving life for their fellow citizens.

The military men who claimed to have overthrown the government in the West African country of Gabon yesterday based their action on their belief that the country’s president – Ali Bongo from the dynasty which has ruled the country for 55 years out of 63 since independence – had rigged the elections which saw him retain his seat as head of state.

Is this more of the same – or is it, perhaps, the first gentle stirring of an “African spring” of peoples rising up against the “big men” who have unashamedly looted the continent since the 1960s?

In the recent coup in Niger, young people were visible in their support for the military seizure of power, believing their country had been “sold out” to the West particularly. Similar support showed early on in the Gabon putsch.

A similar thing is highly unlikely to happen in Zimbabwe because our northern neighbour’s ruling Zanu-PF has long since captured the security forces, which play a key role in silencing dissent.

But the apparent popular support for coups across Africa in recent years is an indication that the ordinary people of the continent – perhaps now better informed thanks to the internet and mobile communications – are tired of being taken for granted or abused by their rulers.

The desperate economic migration to Europe is proof many Africans are prepared to die in search of a better life. African politicians should stop stealing and start feeling if they want to survive.

