What South Africa’s G20 presidency means for global change

South Africa’s presidency of the G20 is a chance to reshape global economic governance and ensure Africa’s priorities are front and center.

Brazilian President Lula da Silva handed over the G20 presidency to President Cyril Ramaphosa in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. (GCIS/Elmond Jiyane)

With South Africa having succeeded Brazil by assuming the G20 presidency, the country is presented with a unique duty.

This is to fight for a world that is more just and equal, whereby poverty and hunger are eradicated through its chosen theme of solidarity, equality and sustainability, which is sought to be practised in a way which leaves no one behind.

For at this moment, South Africa has been given the driver’s seat to ensure that it uses its diplomatic clout to influence global policies, as well as to be in the forefront in relation to championing economic stability in a global context.

Through the G20 presidency, South Africa is the first African country to occupy that space.

This allows it to intensify Africa’s voice as it has done by forming part of Brics Plus and the Group of 77 (G77) developing countries at the United Nations.

With the African Union (AU) having been invited to the body in 2017, South Africa’s presidency will ensure that the AU is strongly recognised and contributes to the dialogues that emanate from the G20.

Hopefully, through South Africa, the AU will play a huge role and cement its membership in this globally important structure.

Therefore, with this role, South Africa should not take it lightly because the G20 makes decisions that have a global impact, affecting the lives of everyone directly.

For in a global perspective, South Africa will be able to set the tone that will ensure the continent’s issues receive support, as well as the attention they deserve. And this does not end there, but also includes addressing matters that pertain to the global south.

This, on its own, further shifts the balance of the forces and diminishes the hegemonic power of the West when it comes to priorities that are developmental in nature.

With a few meetings to be hosted in the country, this brings about a much-needed economic boost to South Africa’s economy. For as the host country, tourism, hospitality as well as the transport industry, stand to benefit.

In addition, investments and partnerships that present good economic prospects will avail themselves for South Africa to grab with both hands.

In so doing, the strengthening of international relations with other economies will be a reality as cooperation will be fostered.

This cooperation will ensure that critical matters of global importance such as sustainable development and economic governance systems that are equitable are prioritised for the benefit of all.

And for South Africa to benefit immensely from its presidency, it should stick to the emphasis made by International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola, that under South Africa’s leadership, G20 will not merely be a “talk shop”.

Furthermore, it is important for South Africa to make history and ensure that international organisations such as the United Nations Security Council and the Bretton Woods institutions are urgently reformed.

South Africa is now the centre stage of the world and it dare not fail to show off its creed that it is a country that believes in a better South Africa, Africa and world.

Through this, it will then make strides to achieving its aims to promote inclusive growth, reduce inequality and address food security, which can lead to long-term socioeconomic benefits.

The G20 presidency under South Africa is a milestone that should be celebrated if it lives up to its hoped aspirations. For we live in a complex world that has enormous opportunities and challenges to be met.