Whining councillors must pay extra for fancy cars

Municipal leaders increasingly measure authority by horsepower rather than performance.

It’s a different era now – but there once was a time when some in the ANC-led Tripartite Alliance did their jobs with humility.

Mac Maharaj, as first post-1994 transport minister, was driven to work by one bodyguard in a VW Jetta.

SA Communist Party stalwart and MP Jeremy Cronin for years drove himself in a Toyota Corolla.

These days, the worse your town seems to get in terms of service delivery, the more you think you deserve as a mayor or councillor.

Madibeng’s mayor even has AK-wielding bodyguards who, seemingly, shoot anyone who questions them.

And now, the poor councillors – and we mean that with the biggest chunk of sarcasm – in Emalahleni are whining because they want replacement cars.

But, the current vehicle buying limit is a paltry R700 000. They want that increased to R1.5 million because there are no fancy BMWs or Mercs available new for R700 000.

We would suggest President Cyril Ramaphosa makes every municipal office holder get a Toyota Corolla Cross, which is not only made in SA, it comes in at around R500 000.

If anyone wants more, they must put in the extra themselves.

Comrade President, wouldn’t that make these people more like our servants than our masters?

