Why Costa Rica still stands apart in Latin America

Costa Rica stands as a democratic outlier, prioritising institutions and education while confronting crime, migration pressures and regional power shifts.

At a time of intensifying global fragmentation, I turn to Costa Rica not as a small-state political story, but as a strategic signal in a hemisphere undergoing structural recalibration.

Widely recognised as a democracy blueprint for developing nations and emerging democracies across the world, Costa Rica held national government elections on Sunday.

A decisive outcome delivered victory to Laura Fernandez Delgado of the Sovereign People’s Party, securing in the process 31 of 57 seats in Congress – an outright legislative majority that effectively enables control of the policy agenda.

However, this election is more than just the next democratic process for Costa Rica, it is a stress test of a national model that has long been regarded as an outlier in the Americas.

Characterised as a nation that defends institution building over strongman politics, Costa Rica’s approach has served as an important pillar in its trajectory, alongside long-term social investment over short-term populism.

Education has been a cornerstone of the economy – rather than simply a human right. High literacy rates and sustained investment in schooling created a workforce capable of moving the country beyond commodity dependence into higher-value services, technology and advanced manufacturing, delivering annual GDP growth at over 4% in 2024 and as projected for 2025.

Education, institutionalism and environmental leadership and governance form the core of the Costa Rican social compact.

The country stands at a consequential inflection point, not only for itself, but as a pioneer of a democratic system that has delivered.

Costa Rica is not insulated from the structural headwinds reshaping Latin America. Organised crime networks have become more sophisticated, transnational and financially entrenched.

Public security, once peripheral in Costa Rican politics, now occupies centre stage.

Institutional fatigue is increasingly evident as systems originally designed for a smaller, less complex economy now contend with bureaucratic lag, regulatory inertia and rising public sector risk exposure.

Long-standing governance frameworks built around assumptions of gradual organic population growth are being tested by accelerated migration flows – a reality affecting most relatively stable economies around the world today. This situation presents overwhelming capacity challenges.

The direction taken by the next administration will influence institutional credibility, regulatory certainty and the country’s role in regional economic integration.

In a political landscape where male dominance in presidential politics remains the norm, this election may have been a world-first. Five women leaders contested as presidential candidates out of a total of 20 political parties participating, another mirror reflection of Costa Rica’s deeper social dynamism.

In her victory speech, Fernandez Delgado heralded a new political era, saying: “It is up to us to build the third republic. Change will be deep and irreversible.”

The 39-year-old former minister, political scientist and now president-in-waiting believes the change as a necessary inflection point, designed to confront escalating violence and modern pressures through a more centralised, streamlined and decisive model of governance.

The change, she says, represents a direct continuation of the populist/conservative agenda of her predecessor, Rodrigo Chavez Robles. Chavez’s governing style is known for his use of strong executive action against opposition.

Developments just south of Costa Rica underscore the scale of regional shifts underway. In Panama, a recent court decision has enabled restructuring of port administration, which involves expanded participation by a global shipping operator.

This follows broader strategic movements tied to logistics corridors and canal-adjacent infrastructure. These changes reflect intensifying competition over trade routes, supply-chain control of strategic importance and geopolitical influence.

This is clearly a moment in time. Taken together, these developments point to a wider realignment in the region shaped by energy access routes, trade security concerns and evolving power blocs.

