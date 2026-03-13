Politics

Zille winning PR war in race for Joburg’s mayoral chain

Hein Kaiser

Helen Zille's energetic social media campaign is reshaping the Joburg mayoral race, boosting visibility and pushing DA messaging.

Democratic Alliance Joburg mayoral candidate Helen Zille speaks to journalists and editors, 13 February 2026, at a meet and greet in Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

DA mayoral candidate Helen Zille may be winning the public relations war in Johannesburg after launching a vigorous social media campaign and charm offensive.

According to a DA source, the intention is to dominate public presence and drive the narrative toward DA policy.

“Whether she is chilling in a pothole or directing traffic on social media reels, this is the kind of campaign we have never seen before in the DA,” the source said.

Zille’s campaign strategy and social media visibility

“She has raised the bar for all of us, not just her opponents.”

The DA declined to comment officially on what appears to be a large-scale campaign operation.

The source said Zille has received substantial private funding to launch and sustain the push.

“It’s the best financed campaign I’ve ever seen in the party,” they said, noting that while political campaigns are always constrained by funding pressures, the scale of the operation stands out, even when compared with previous national campaigns.

Party insiders say it could also carry votes for DA candidates in neighbouring metros, such as Ekurhuleni and Mogale City.

In DA circles, the stakes attached to the Joburg contest are high.

Stakes high

The insider said the outcome of the race could have significant implications for governance in the city.

“If she doesn’t win, we reckon, the city’s f****d,” the source said.

