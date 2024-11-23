Opinion

Home » News » Opinion

Avatar photo

By Editorial staff

Journalist

3 minute read

23 Nov 2024

07:00 am

Why slow repo rate easing is apt

Sarb’s cautious 25 basis point repo rate cut balances economic uncertainty, offering relief while signaling potential future reductions.

Repo rate

Picture: iStock

This week’s announcement by the monetary policy committee of the South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) to cut the repo rate by 25 basis points may not have been by as much as most people wanted, but the conservative approach could have a positive impact down the line as we are still living in uncertain economic times.

While many were calling for a cut of 50 basis points following inflation falling to more than a four-year low for October, the decision by Sarb to be cautious now could result in rates easing further in the future.

ALSO READ: Reserve Bank cuts repo rate by only 25 bps despite economists’ call for 50

Sarb governor Lesetja Kganyago said: “I think 25 basis points is cautious because the environment is uncertain and it calls for caution.

“Inflation in the United States surprised and came above expectations, and similarly in the United Kingdom. In the Eurozone, wages were rising the fastest rate since 2000. That tells you the scale you are faced with, the uncertainty we face.”

He added: “The dollar has appreciated against most currencies, including the rand. Longer-term interest rates have increased in the US and across the globe. Short-term rate expectations have likewise shifted up.”

ALSO READ: How the repo rate cut will impact commercial property market

Kganyago said their forecast “extends out to 2027 – and we see growth reaching 2% in that year”.

It takes the repo rate to 7.75% and the prime lending rate moves to 11.25%. Sanlam Investments’ chief economist Arthur Kamp told EWN: “We do need to remain cognisant of potential risks from geopolitical developments or any changes to potential aspects of US economic policy.

“If those changes feed through interest rate decisions and global financial conditions and, ultimately, the rand, these would need to be taken into account in our own interest rates decisions.”

With the decision to cut the repo rate slightly, it will bring some Christmas cheer for those battling to make ends meet.

However, households need to perhaps take a similar cautious view ahead of the urge to splash the cash on Black Friday next week and gifts the following month. We are far from being out of the woods.

Read more on these topics

economy repo rate Repo Rate increase SA economy South African Reserve Bank (SARB)

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Lifestyle Pregnancy risk: Recall of popular ‘Yaz Plus’ contraceptive in SA after tablet ‘mix-up’ 
Opinion A VIEW OF THE WEEK: Assassination attempt? Just another day in the MK-GB
News Who’s killing SA women? Investigations fail to identify suspects in nearly half of femicide cases
South Africa Human trafficking: Government urged to provide help to ‘trapped’ men and boys
World Rocky road for SA-US ties as Rubio takes over?

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES