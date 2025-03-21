Stilfontein mines sealed, but not everyone is happy with the decision

The wellbeing of citizens near the mine is under threat, says a group of organisations.

A South African Police Services (Saps) vehicle is parked near the mine shaft in Stilfontein on 17 November 2024. Picture: Phill Magakoe / AFP

The Department of Mineral Resources is facing backlash from advocacy groups, including the South African Civic Organisation (Sanco) and Mining Affected Communities United in Action (Macua) over its decision to seal abandoned mine shafts in Stilfontein.

The groups have accused the government of ignoring viable solutions and warned that the move will have devastating consequences for local communities.

Government backtracking

A Sanco leader in the North West, Mzukisi Jam, also accused the government of backtracking on commitments made to affected communities.

“One of the major flaws we identified in these meetings was the lack of consultation with relevant stakeholders before the operation was launched… The minister of police acknowledged this mistake and apologised, admitting that Sanco should have been informed. However, we are seeing a repeat of that.

“Furthermore, before any decision could be made about whether to reseal mining shafts or allow artisanal mining, we had agreed that thorough stakeholder engagements would take place.

“In our second meeting, the minister of police and the minister of DMRE assured us that they supported the community’s position—favouring artisanal mining over shaft closures. The community was satisfied with this commitment,” Jam explained.

ALSO READ: Illegal mining: More than R30m spent on police operations at Stilfontein

He said the government has failed to follow through despite these agreements.

“Instead of holding the promised stakeholder meeting, the mining conference—where we expected to discuss these issues—was moved to Cape Town, a location with no direct mining activities. This decision denied affected communities a platform to voice their concerns.”

Sealing of shafts

Two days ago, government began resealing the mine shafts and had already completed the closure of Shaft 10.

Buffelsfontein Gold Mine is one of more than 6 000 abandoned or disused mines across South Africa.

“The agreement after the extraction of the illegal miners trapped underground was that the next meeting would involve all stakeholders, the DMRE [Department of Mineral Resources], and the police. We have been waiting for that meeting, but it never happened… This is our typical government,” he said.

ALSO READ: Stilfontein: North West police believe illegal mining kingpin ‘Tiger’ is not dead

‘Made the problem worse’

He argued that instead of closing the shafts, the government should have supported artisanal mining as a solution for communities in Khuma and Stilfontein.

“Formalised mining activities would have prevented illegal mining while allowing locals to earn a legal living. Companies with artisanal mining licenses could have employed local miners with existing experience,” he explained.

“Instead of solving the problem, the government has made it worse. We engaged in good faith, believing our discussions would bring real change, but the government has done the exact opposite of what was agreed.”

Director at the Mining Affected Communities United in Action (Macua) Christopher Rutledge, highlighted the economic devastation caused by the decision.

“We have consistently argued that mines capable of rehabilitation should be handed over to local community cooperatives for legal and safe extraction. This is a reasonable opportunity for South Africa to create jobs and boost local economies.

“We need to ensure that communities are heard and have a seat at the table where decisions about their lives are made. They need real rights and legal protections so that mining benefits the people, not just the politically connected.”

Rutledge also criticised Minister Gwede Mantashe and the Parliamentary Portfolio Committees for their handling of the issue.

“Minister Mantashe’s and the portfolio committees’ refusal to acknowledge that artisanal and small-scale mining is a socio-economic issue, not just a criminal matter, further entrenches state hostility toward the poor and marginalised,” the organisation said.

ALSO READ: Who is responsible for Stilfontein’s tragic deaths?

Malnutrition

According to the organisation, malnutrition rates are rising as the government has failed to implement relief programs.

“The department has failed to consult the community and has no plan to alleviate the economic impacts. It has not been a trustworthy actor in the Stilfontein saga or any of our dealings with it. Their word is not worth the paper it is written on.”