Will this be the year for England?

With victories stirring hope, England faces a historic chance at sporting greatness in 2024.

Bukayo Saka celebrates after winning the UEFA Euro 2024 quarter-final football match between England and Switzerland at the Duesseldorf Arena in Duesseldorf on Saturday. (Photo by INA FASSBENDER / AFP)

The fanatically loyal supporters of the England cricket team – many of whom followed their heroes around the world – came to be known as the Barmy Army because for a long time, they seemed to be backing a lost cause.

These days, England cricket is back on top, or thereabouts.

The country’s football fans are equally enthusiastic… but every time there is a major international tournament, their cries of “It’s coming home” are always overtaken by events as no major silverware has come home to Blighty since that famous day in 1966 when its footballers beat Germany to capture the Fifa World Cup.

Once again, the “It’s coming home” cry is being heard at home and abroad in loud, lager-fuelled voices, following England’s 2-1 defeat of the highly fancied Netherlands team in the semifinals of the European Championship on Wednesday night.

Will this be the year when dreams come true?

Certainly, England have been getting better and better as the tournament has progressed and there were touches of brilliance on Wednesday.

Equally, though, their opponents in Sunday’s final, the experienced and mercurial Spain, are capable of performances which transcend mere athleticism and enter the realms of artistry.

It’s going to be one of football’s classics…

