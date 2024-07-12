Football legend Stanley ‘Screamer’ Tshabalala passes away aged 75

Tshabalala succumbed to the injuries he suffered when he was shot during a break-in at his Centurion home in March this year.

The legendary Bafana Bafana coach, affectionately known as “Bra Stan” died on Thursday in hospital. Photo: Orlando Pirates

The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie has conveyed his condolences to the family, friends and many fans on the passing of football legend and former Bafana and Bafana coach Stanley “Screamer” Tshabalala.

The legendary Bafana Bafana coach, affectionately known as “Bra Stan” died on Thursday in hospital at the age 75.

Orlando Pirates Football Cub said Tshabalala succumbed to the injuries he suffered when he was shot during a break-in at his Centurion home in March this year.

Sad day

McKenzie said the passing of Tshabalala is a sad day for football.

“We remember Stanley ‘Screamer’ Tshabalala on this sad day and pay tribute to his legacy and contribution that fostered many football talents and teams over several decades. Lala ngoxolo, Bra Stan.”

The Tshabalala family and Orlando Pirates said more detail will be provided in due course.

“The public is advised to await the provision of the details for the arrangements going forward.”

Legend

Born in Orlando East in Soweto in 1949, Tshabalala started his sporting life as a boxer, but found his true passion in football. He went on to become a founding member of Kaizer Chiefs in 1970.

Tshabalala was always cheerful, outgoing and smiling, and was called Screamer because he always shouted incessantly for the ball on the field.

He also earned other nicknames while with Sundowns in the 1980s, where his style with the team earned him the monikers “Piano” and “Shoe-Shine”.

Tshabalala was Bafana Bafana’s first head coach after the country’s readmission to international football in 1992, and his life was central to the development of football in South Africa.

He was notably a technical director at Orlando Pirates in the 2000s. His fingerprints therefore extend across some of our country’s biggest football brands.

The soccer legend was also the father of late kwaito legend Tokollo “Magesh” Tshabalala of TKZee fame and former BGM record executive, Busi Tshabalala.

