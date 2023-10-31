Opinion

World Cup triumph: A political lifeline for ANC and Ramaphosa

The Rugby World Cup victory serves as a saving grace for the ANC and President Cyril Ramaphosa, offering a chance to bask in success they desperately needed.

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi (center Right) and President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa (center Left) lift the Webb Ellis Cup after winning the 2023 Rugby World Cup final match at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis on 28 October 2023. (Photo by Frank Fife/ AFP)

The triumph of the Springboks in the Rugby World Cup was almost a “get out of jail free” card for the ANC and President Cyril Ramaphosa… and they lapped up the opportunity to bathe in that halo of success.

Ramaphosa was able to stand in Paris and hug the Bok heroes as though he had anything to do with their success. The image of victory is something any politician will savour and the president joined sundry ANC colleagues in publicly expressing delight in the achievements of the Boks.

No doubt, they will hope a world champions crown might stand the ANC in good stead when it goes to the polls next year.

But to capitalise on that energy and goodwill, Mr President, you must go further than the expected congratulations you handed out last night.

Even though you are, nominally, the leader of South Africa, these brave, tough and dedicated sportspeople have shown you what real leadership is.

They played in one of the toughest pools in the tournament. They took the toughest route to the final in the tournament. They beat the toughest of opponents in the final.

But, in their last three games, it was only when the last whistle blew that they could be sure of their victory… and they had to fight every second of the way to that conclusion. Not once, however, did it look like they even countenanced giving up.

In doing so, they showed that South Africans can be, with the right leadership, the sort of people who get going when the going gets tough.

South Africans are prepared to suck up the deprivations of a sinking economy and gloomy prospects if they are led by people who, in turn, put our country first.

Sad to say, sir, that is not what you and your comrades are doing at the moment.

