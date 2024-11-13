The wrong countries are going childless

Staying childless is a choice for more couples across the world who are struggling financially in a way their parents never did.

While the world is in geo-political turmoil, the existing social order – especially when it comes to the idea of traditional family structures – also seems to be in flux. Russian MPs this week moved closer to passing legislation to ban any “propaganda” which persuades people to remain childless.

The Bill targets “destructive content” that promotes a “conscious” rejection of having children.

Violations would be punishable by fines up to 400 000 rubles (about R72 000) on individuals to five million rubles for businesses. The Bill also includes a provision to deport foreigners.

At the same time, an extremist feminist group in South Korea is promoting its gospel of no dating, sex, marriage or having children with men.

Many in younger generations, unsurprisingly, blame their elders for leaving them in this parlous state.

There is also growing concern about the wisdom of bringing children into a world threatened by climate change and horrific wars.

Sadly, though, the reduction in child-bearing is not happening in those countries which would benefit most – where over-population and lack of resources lead to grinding poverty.

