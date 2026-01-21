You don’t need a degree to work

Trades and technical skills are proving more practical than many traditional degrees.

It is a useful and timely reminder from the Kagiso Trust that young people and new matriculants should consider 99 occupations which are in high demand and which they can qualify for through technical and vocational education.

Kagiso Trust CEO Mankodi Moitse says the reality is that the economy is crying out for skilled workers across numerous sectors.

Of the 350 occupations listed, 99 require certificates at National Qualifications Framework levels 1-5, which can often be obtained in just a year of focused, practical training.

The jobs she has listed include everything from fitters and turners to bricklayers, accounts clerks, mechanics, boilermakers, commercial sale representatives, chefs, tour guides, flight attendants, community health care workers and interior designers.

She says: “These aren’t just jobs, they are careers with genuine growth potential. An electrician can become an electrical contractor. A chef can open their own restaurant. A bookkeeper can become a financial manager. Technical and vocational education are launching pads, not dead ends.”

For too long, many people have looked down at “the trades” as something beneath them, while they dream of esoteric degrees which, sadly, will not put food on the table.