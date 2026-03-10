Teen among carjackers arrested: 7 tips to avoid your car being stolen

Youngsters resort to crime amidst high unemployment rates in South Africa.

Four suspects aged between 19 and 23 were recently arrested by South African Police Service (Saps) officers following a hijacking in Kimberley.

According to police reports, the suspects robbed the victim around 2am on Monday at the Mothibistad traffic lights. They attacked the Toyota Quantum driver with knives before he managed to escape unharmed and seek help at the Mothibistad police station.

Highway patrol and a vehicle tracking company then pursued the suspects. In the chase, the suspects lost control of the Quantum which overturned at Logaganeng.

All four suspects were arrested at the scene and received medical assistance before being detained.

While investigations are still underway, the suspects are expected to appear in court soon and face charges of hijacking and robbery.

Acting district commissioner Brigadier Kenneth Baloyi emphasised that serious and violent crimes will not be tolerated in the district.

Safety recommendations

According to Saps reports, carjackings often occur when vehicles are stationary at stop signs or traffic lights.

To prevent hijackings, the following safety tips are recommended:

Remain alert to your surroundings and maintain a safe following distance

Avoid using your cellphone while driving, especially in isolated areas or at night

Make sure car doors are locked and windows are closed while driving or stopping

If you feel unsafe, trust your gut and avoid stopping in dark or deserted areas

Consider installing a tracking device in your car to assist with recovery operations

Cooperate where necessary, prioritise your safety and do not resist if confronted by suspects

Citizens are urged to report suspicious activity to Saps

READ MORE: Wesbank teen accused of shooting with unlicensed firearm to distract police to appear in court

Unemployment: The sad reality

Researchers at the Bussecon International Academy found a relationship between unemployment and crime rates in South Africa.

They found that joblessness is considered one of the most pressing challenges in the country, which has “compelled people to divert their energy to crime”.

The latest employment report revealed that unemployment has decreased by 0.5% compared to the previous quarter. Unemployment remains a massive issue, specifically for youth aged between 15 and 24, where around 10.3 million young people in South Africa do not have work.

NOW READ: 10.3 million young South Africans in ‘survival mode’ as youth unemployment hits hard