Phala Phala panel to hand over report on Wednesday

Citizen Reporter

The independent panel which was appointed to conduct a preliminary assessment of the African Transformation Movement’s (ATM) Section 89 motion against President Cyril Ramaphosa will finally hand over its report on Wednesday.

This a week after requesting an extension “due to the amount of work still to be done”.

In a statement on Monday, the panel announced it would finally be able to hand over its report on whether Ramaphosa has a case to answer regarding the burglary at his Phala Phala farm in Limpopo in February 2020.

Chairperson of the Section 89 panel, retired Justice Sandile Ngcobo, will officially hand over the report to the Speaker of the National Assembly Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula on Wednesday at 10am.

Section 89 panel

The establishment of the panel comes after Mapisa-Nqakula accepted a request by the ATM for a Section 89 inquiry to be established against Ramaphosa.

The ATM’s motion was based on allegations of money laundering, among others, related to the February 2020 burglary at the president’s Phala Phala farm in Limpopo.

The panel has to make a recommendation whether sufficient evidence exists to show Ramaphosa committed any of the violations specified in the party’s motion.

ALSO READ: National Assembly appoints panel to look into ATM’s Section 89 motion against Ramaphosa

If the panel recommends to Parliament that Ramaphosa has a case to answer, their recommendation will be put to a vote in the National Assembly, which reportedly take place next Tuesday.

A Section 89 impeachment committee will then be established to inquire into the president’s fitness for office if a majority is achieved during the vote.

This could ultimately lead to Ramaphosa’s impeachment if that committee also recommends his removal.

A two-thirds majority will be required during the impeachment vote in the House.

No basis for allegations against Ramaphosa

While Ramaphosa has confirmed the burglary at his farm, he has, however, denied any criminality on his part, as alleged by former prisons boss Arthur Fraser.

“The Presidency can confirm that a robbery took place at the President’s farm in Limpopo on or around 9 February 2020 in which proceeds from the sale of game were stolen,” the Presidency said in a statement in June.

ALSO READ: Phala Phala saga turning public opinion against Ramaphosa

“The President was attending an African Union Summit in Addis Ababa at the time the incident occurred. On being advised of the robbery, President Ramaphosa reported the incident to the head of the Presidential Protection Unit of the South African Police Service for investigation. President Ramaphosa stands ready to cooperate with any law enforcement investigation of these matters.”

Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde. Additional reporting by Molefe Seeletsa