Lunga Simelane
3 minute read
7 Nov 2022
5:15 am
News

Pikitup collection delays causing a stink in Joburg

Lunga Simelane

Delays are due to the introduction of new fleet contracts for trucks, and some logistical confusion.

Pikitup collection delays causing a stink in Joburg
Joburg residents need not worry about a repeat of December 2015, when garbage piled up on city streets – even though bins have been sitting out on pavements for four days or more in some suburbs. This, according to a spokesperson, is due to a disruption in the scheduled weekly collection. Photo: Gallo Images
The current rubbish collection chaos, which has seen bins sitting out on pavements for four days or more after the scheduled weekly collection, could be set to continue if rubbish agency Pikitup’s own admissions are anything to go by. The delays could snowball, as depots in Joburg battle to clear backlogs which have been building up since the start of the month. Broken promises Pikitup spokesperson Muzi Mkhwanazi promised service rounds would be completed by Monday, according to reports received from teams on the ground. However, his words rang hollow with residents in some areas, who were promised by Pikitup’s...

Read more on these topics