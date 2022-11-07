Pikitup collection delays causing a stink in Joburg
Lunga Simelane
Delays are due to the introduction of new fleet contracts for trucks, and some logistical confusion.
Joburg residents need not worry about a repeat of December 2015, when garbage piled up on city
streets – even though bins have been sitting out on pavements for four days or more in some suburbs. This, according to a spokesperson, is due to a disruption in the scheduled weekly collection. Photo: Gallo Images
Read more on these topics