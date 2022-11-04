Magashule ally faces chop, as factionalism destroys Mangaung Metro

Opposition parties are planning to lodge yet another motion of no confidence against the mayor of the Mangaung Metro Municipality in Bloemfontein, Mxolisi Siyonzana. Early this year, Siyonzana who is seen as an Ace Magashule ally, survived a similar motion. Not only is the mayor facing pressure from opposition parties but also from the governing African National Congress (ANC) in the province, who are believed to have already suggested a list of possible replacements for Siyonzana to the party's headquarters. ALSO READ: ‘I am new in this job’: Mangaung Mayor Siyonzana survives vote of no confidence Metro represents everything government...

Metro represents everything government shouldn’t be

The Mangaung Metro represents everything a democratic state institution should aspire not to be.

This is the view of political analyst Professor Sethulego Matebesi from the University of the Free State, in response to the never-ending political instability in the metro. Said instability has been having a disruptive impact on the delivery of much needed services to various communities.

Speaking to The Citizen, Matebesi said service delivery has collapsed, yet top of the agenda of the metro’s leaders is a constant conniving to get rid of their political adversaries.

“Factionalism is so deeply entrenched in the Free State that Luthuli House (ANC headquarters) will find it difficult to resolve.

“There are still many regional conferences that are outstanding and as a result, the Free State may not have representation at the ANC’s national elective conference in December. This will have a significant impact on the balance of power as those aspiring for positions of power will depend on each possible vote,” said Matebesi.

Matebesi said in short, the ANC in the Free State poses a reputational risk for the governing party.

“For example, the South African Police Service (SAPS) is a permanent feature at the offices of the metro. What does this say about our leaders?” Matebesi asked.

Broken promises behind planned ouster

David Masoeu from the Democratic Alliance (DA) says the reason they intend lodging the motion of no confidence is because the promises Siyonzana made during his first 100 days in office have not been fulfilled.

“Residents continue to be plagued by issues of sewage and bad roads, and service delivery in general has just gone from bad to worse under his leadership,” Masoeu said.

“The politics of the ANC are also not helping the situation and we are told the party is so divided with three different factions fighting among each other, and this in turn brings about unnecessary instability in the metro.”

He says not even the national intervention has managed to yield any positive results, stressing that there has been a lot of political interference in the running of the metro.

“I foresee a collapse of the metro paving the way for a re-run or a massive by-election. In the mean time, plans are afoot for an ordinary council meeting scheduled towards the end of this month.”

ANC must destroy itself

When approached for comment, Gopolang Dipale from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) said:

“Let them kill each other because it will be in the best interest of the public when the ANC removes itself from power. By the way Oliver Tambo once prophetically said – there is no any force that can destroy the ANC than the ANC itself.”

Zwelakhe Msabe from the Afrikan Alliance of Social Democrats (AASD) say the metro was a victim of “sophisticated cabinet capture”, led by Minister of Human Settlement Mmamoloko Kubayi and MEC of Corporate Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Mxolisi Dukwana.

The acting Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Mangaung Metro was replaced by Treasury under the auspices of a national intervention despite that right exclusively being reserved for Municipal Council by the country’s statutes.

His ousting, according to Msabe, comes with the national intervention having less than a month before completion of its Gazetted six (6) months.

“The acting CFO refused to make payments amounting to at least R300 million, as per instruction of Minister Kubayi for services not rendered at Vista Park (Residential Development), and it was expected that he redirect the conditional allocation funds, for improving the current state of cemeteries (across Mangaung) and securing of land for new accessible Cemetery in Bloemfontein, repairing water leakages issued in terms of Division of Revenue Act, 2022 (Act 5 of 2022), to pay service providers who are yet to make any work in Vista Park.

“It comes as no surprise that the remaining Troika members, namely (Mangaung Speaker) Stefani Lockman-Naidoo, Mapaseka Nkoane Mothibi and Mangaung Cllr Siyonzana are to be recalled by Mxolisi Dukwana’s led Interim Provincial Committee (IPC), because their lackey in ousted Chief Whip Vumile Nikelo is no longer sitting in Troika, as their proxy given that Mxolisi Siyonzana jumped ship after the axing of Vumile Nikelo,” said Msabe.

He claims the metro is not under national intervention, but under “cabinet capture” with the son of treasury Minister Enoch Godongwane appointed as General Manager (GM) of the integrated public transport plan (IPTN) responsible for the refurbishment of Moshoeshoe road in Bloemfontein.

Meanwhile the ANC in the province is yet to hold its elective conference, following numerous postponements.

