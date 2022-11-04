Stephen Tau
4 Nov 2022
5:10 am
Politics

Magashule ally faces chop, as factionalism destroys Mangaung Metro

Stephen Tau

The Mangaung Metro represents everything a democratic state institution should aspire not to be, says a local professor.

Mayor Mxolisi Siyonzana
Executive Mayor of the Mangaung Metro Municipality, Mxolisi Siyonzana. Photo: Gallo Images/Volksblad/Mlungisi Louw
Opposition parties are planning to lodge yet another motion of no confidence against the mayor of the Mangaung Metro Municipality in Bloemfontein, Mxolisi Siyonzana. Early this year, Siyonzana who is seen as an Ace Magashule ally, survived a similar motion. Not only is the mayor facing pressure from opposition parties but also from the governing African National Congress (ANC) in the province, who are believed to have already suggested a list of possible replacements for Siyonzana to the party's headquarters. ALSO READ: ‘I am new in this job’: Mangaung Mayor Siyonzana survives vote of no confidence Metro represents everything government...

