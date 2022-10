Political analyst Dr Ntsikelelo Breakfast says the political instabilities in municipalities around the country are causing a threat to their operations, especially those governed by coalitions. “There is a symbiotic relationship between politics and administration, and as you might know, politics and administration are like two sides of the same coin. If you do not have political stability, it will have a spill over effect to bureaucracy meaning there won't be services which are rendered to the inhabitants,” said Breakfast. “In the main, they affect residents. You can see these guys are concerned about themselves and power. The locals are...

Political analyst Dr Ntsikelelo Breakfast says the political instabilities in municipalities around the country are causing a threat to their operations, especially those governed by coalitions.

“There is a symbiotic relationship between politics and administration, and as you might know, politics and administration are like two sides of the same coin. If you do not have political stability, it will have a spill over effect to bureaucracy meaning there won’t be services which are rendered to the inhabitants,” said Breakfast.

“In the main, they affect residents. You can see these guys are concerned about themselves and power. The locals are on the back foot because I think they are caught between the rock and a hard place.”

Breakfast said the power-sharing in coalition governments since 2016 has been unworkable and unstable because the political elites rush into joining forces without developing a conflict management mechanism to deal with their internal contradictions.

“There seems to be a missing link between power-sharing arrangements and some provisions of conflict management. No wonder these coalition formations are falling apart. As long as you don’t have that independent body to enforce what has been agreed upon, these coalition formations will fall apart,” he said.

Parties must get their act together

He said if the parties do not get their act together, it could cause a lower turnout vote in the next local government elections.

“When services are rendered, voter turnout tends to be high but when services are not rendered voter turnout tends to be low.”

The Johannesburg council is expected to hold a motion of no confidence against mayor Mpho Phalatse next week, a motion which may succeed as the ANC-led coalition appeared to have more numbers than the DA-led coalition.

ANC Joburg regional chair and former Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero said he does not have anything against Phalatse as a person; however, what was happening between them was simply politics.

“We are in a political arena and politics will play themselves out. Me and Mpho are fine, we greet each other as always, I understand this to be politics and not about personal issues, I suspect she also understands that is it nothing personal but politics,” said Morero.

Morero said those who accuse the ANC of wanting to use Johannesburg metro as a piggy bag to fund the party should bring proof.

“If there’s an allegation that we are interested in the public purse, it is for them to prove those allegations through the normal forms of investigations. The ANC is only focused on ensuring that we improve the quality of life for Johannesburg residents,” said Morero.

EFF yet to decide on Phalatse vote

Meanwhile, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Joburg chair, Sepetlele Raseruthe, said their party was still going to do a proper consultation and decide if they would vote with the ANC or DA in the motion against Phalatse.

“Let us wait for the motion to come and you will see what we are going to do. We will see who is going to be the better devil on the day. We vote with you to run the municipality for our people to receive service delivery. We are here for our people,” said Raseruthe.

Raseruthe said the DA was yet to approach them about any coalition talks.

“They have not approached us. Helen Zille has said we are not an option as if we are here to become an option. We are going to listen to everyone in Joburg because they can be bad today but then tomorrow, they might repent and become good,” he said

“We are just looking for someone who can deliver and we are not desperate for anything. We are not committed to anyone, if anyone comes with a proper presentation, we are going to listen to them and then take a position.”