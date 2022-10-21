Potholes: 25 million potholes reportedly exist across SA

Marizka Coetzer

South African roads are getting more dangerous and damaged by the day after 25 million potholes were reported to exist across the country.

South African Roads Federation conference

Potholes, road safety, rural roads and the psychology of accidents were some of the issues discussed at the South African Roads Federation (Sarf) Regional Conference for Africa in Cape Town this week.

Former Sarf president Mutshutshu Nxumalo described the inadequate road maintenance as far-reaching, disastrous and putting public safety at risk.

The road decay also destroys transport routes, negatively affects tourism and results in major claims from the Road Accident Fund, Nxumalo added.

Public complaints

During this week, social media users reported Nasrec Road, the Calder Freeway and the R59 between Bothaville and Hoopstad as some of the roads worst affected by potholes.

Yvonne Smit travels from Clarens to Johannesburg frequently and said some roads were atrocious.

“When you travel to Johannesburg from Clarens the road is not too bad.

“But 10km from Sasolburg coming from Heilbron, the road is a safety hazard.

“There are so many potholes, you have to stop at places to let the oncoming traffic pass,” she said.

Smith said the state of the road was so bad that it was impossible to use them at night.

“Going into Bethlehem, the roads are even worse.

“Nothing has been done in the two and a half years I’ve been here,” she said.

Andries Pretorius drives around Gauteng daily as a rep and said there were many damaged and dangerous roads.

“Old Johannesburg Road, Moloto Road, and the Delmas Road, just to name a few. You need a 4×4 driving out on Delmas Road,” he said.

Eastern Cape is a problem area

Automobile Association (AA) spokesperson Layton Beard said there have also been a lot of complaints of potholes in the Eastern Cape.

“For us at the AA, it’s a big road safety problem. People’s cars get damaged and pedestrians have to look out for cars swerving out for potholes,” he said.

It was dangerous for motorists to swerve for potholes, Beard added.

Pedal Power Association CEO Neil Robinson said pedestrians and cyclists were particularly vulnerable and invariably the injured party in the event of an accident.

Robinson said better policy and more enforcement could help make the roads safer.

“But so can driver behaviour. This is where we can all make a difference without relying on the government. Everyone can play a role,” he said.

High number of potholes indicates failing state

Motor Industry Staff Association spokesperson Sonja Carstens said they were shocked to learn there were 10 million more potholes on our roads than 10 years ago.

Carstens said now law-abiding taxpayers were repairing potholes at their own costs.

“It’s an indication of a failing state, the same state responsible for the no-stop load shedding that is costing the economy and affecting the people,” she said.

