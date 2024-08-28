Nine-hour Joburg power outage and where taps will run dry in Tshwane

Expect water and power woes as Eskom and Rand Water roll up their sleeves in Johannesburg and Tshwane. Here's what you need to know.

Power outages will occur in certain areas of Soweto, in Johannesburg, as Eskom performs some planned maintenance this week. Picture: iStock

Soweto residents should brace themselves for a crippling nine-hour-long disruption in electricity supply on Thursday, 29 August.

Eskom announced that it will be conducting planned maintenance from 9am to 6pm in Klipspruit and Pimvillle zones 4, 5 and 6.

According to the power utility, the interruption in electricity supply “is necessary to perform essential maintenance on our distribution power lines”.

Eskom on the job: Areas affected by power outages in Soweto

Before moving along to Klipspruit and Pimville, Eskom is currently performing maintenance in Dobsonville extensions 1, 2, 3, 4, 7 and Old Dobsonville, in Soweto, on Wednesday.

Residents in the affected areas will have to grin and bear an interruption in electricity supply until 6pm on Wednesday.

In the interest of safety, Eskom said customers should treat all electrical appliances as live at all times during the power outages.

“Eskom apologises for any inconvenience that may be caused by this maintenance. Should circumstances beyond the control of Eskom arise, the planned electricity maintenance may not proceed as communicated,” it added.

Tshwane power outage

Parts of Region 7, in the City of Tshwane, have been affected by a blackout following a power trip at an Eskom substation in Emalahleni, on Tuesday, 27 August.

The following areas have been affected by the power outage:

Ekangala

Rethabiseng

Zithobeni

Bronkhorstspruit

Bronkhorstsbaai

The outage has also impacted operations at the Bronkhorstspruit Water Treatment Plant as it uses electricity to pump water.

Water supply disruptions in Tshwane

Starting on Wednesday, 28 August, some areas in Pretoria might experience water supply disruptions until Monday, 2 September as Rand Water carries out some urgent upgrades to its bulk water meters.

Take a look at the schedule for when meters will be upgraded and areas that might be affected:

Mooikloof: Wednesday, 28 August

Faerie Glen (all extensions)

Garsfontein (all extensions)

Garsfontein 374-JR

Mooikloof

Moreleta Park (Ext 9, 63 and 83)

Prairie Giants

Pretoriuspark (all extensions)

Rietfontein 375-JR

The Wilds

Tweefontein 372-JR

Valley Farm 379-JR

Valley Farm AH

Woodhill

Zwavelpoort 373-JR

Rosslyn North: Thursday, 29 August from 8am until 1pm

BMW Vehicle Distribution Centre

Inbev SAB

Nampak

Nkwe Estate

Rosslyn industrial area

RW Hartebeeshoek Direct (SAB) PRV 1

Hatherley: Friday, 30 August from 8am until 1pm

Nellmapius (all extensions)

Laudium: Monday, 2 September from 8am until 1pm

Atteridgeville

Atteridgeville (all extensions)

Atteridgeville 744-JR

Christoburg (all extensions)

Claudius (all extensions)

Elandsfontein 352-JR

Erasmia (all extensions)

Kwaggasrand

Laudium (all extensions)

Mooiplaats 355-JR

Pretoria Town and Townlands 351-JR

Saulsville

Schurveberg 488-JQ

Skurweplaas 353-JR

Westpark

