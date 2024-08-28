‘We are still unemployed’: Joburg residents march to Mayor Dada Morero’s office to hand over their CVs

Soweto residents took their CVs to Joburg Mayor Dada Morero's office on Wednesday to remind him that they are still unemployed.

About three buses of Soweto residents arrived in the city on Wednesday morning for a march to Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero’s office to hand over their CVs.

They said Morero’s proposal to employ foreign nationals as traffic officers shows that there are job openings at the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD).

Speaking to Newzroom Afrika, Soweto youth leader said: “We thought to ourselves that we have to come and introduce ourselves to him and remind him that we are still unemployed and in need of job opportunities.”

Watch residents outside Morero’s office:

[WATCH] Soweto residents have arrived at Joburg Mayor Dada Morero's office to hand over their CVs. They say Morero's proposal to employ foreign nationals as traffic officers shows that there are job openings at JMPD. Newzroom Afrika's @NqobileMadlala_ reports. #Newzroom405 pic.twitter.com/vrAhHXiCLB — Newzroom Afrika (@Newzroom405) August 28, 2024

Dada Morero, the mayor of the City of Johannesburg, who is also the African National Congress (ANC) regional chairperson, recently said foreigners should be hired by the JMPD to assist law enforcement due to language barriers.

He came under fire after a video clip of him making the suggestion went viral on social media.

ANC Joburg Chairperson & Mayor Dada Morero considers recruiting properly documented foreigners into the JMPD to fight crime. @eNCA https://t.co/Z18zbvOtSj pic.twitter.com/FrNggBz3aI — Moloko Moloto (@moloko_moloto) August 25, 2024

Rejected by politicians

Morero’s suggestion was shot down by Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi in a post on X.

We don’t agree with this proposal. We held discussions with our Regional Chairperson and Executive Mayor @CdeDada who advised us that the ANC Johannesburg Lekgotla rejected his proposal and he fully accepts the decision not to entertain this proposal further. We remain committed… https://t.co/KQIl9Dzfpt August 25, 2024

ActionSA said Morero’s suggestion was an “insult to thousands of South Africans who still aspire to wear the uniform, particularly the thousands of neglected police reservists who are ready to step up and serve”.

Interim chairperson of the party Michael Beaumont said the party will use its position in the Joburg Council to ensure “this very bad idea never happens”.

Morero apologised for his controversial comments, and the ANC told The Citizen that they believe that the matter is now over.

“The regional chair has apologised. I do not think the ANC is planning to do anything that the regional chair has proposed,” said ANC spokesperson Masilo Serekele.

Petition to remove Morero as mayor

An online petition to remove Morero surpassed 10,000 signatures within a day of its launch on change.org.

‘Recall The Mayor of Johannesburg’ petition was started by MadiBoity from Pretoria on Monday.

The petition declares: “We, South Africans, petition for the recall of the current Mayor of Johannesburg due to his lack of leadership and vision for the city.”

On Wednesday afternoon the petition had 13 813 signatures.

User Sandile Mbatha commented, “Dada Morero must fall, he’s spitting on the South African faces by announcing his plan to employ foreigners in a country where unemployment of the citizens is very high.”

Additional reporting by Faizel Patel, Itumeleng Mafisa and Nicholas Zaal

