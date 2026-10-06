PowerBall: R103 million could be won tonight

Tonight's draw sets out to create new millionaires.

Tonight’s PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draws have a total guaranteed jackpot sitting at R103 million. The draw takes place on Tuesday, 6 October, just after 9pm.

Live draws are broadcast on SABC channels, where viewers can watch the winning numbers as they roll in.

PowerBall and PowerBall Plus estimated jackpots:

PowerBall: R97 million

PowerBall Plus: R6 million

What happens after winning?

Winners who placed their bets at any retail store can claim their winnings immediately at their approved participating store. This applies to winners who have won up to R10 000.

Winners can claim winnings of up to R249 999 via the online channel. There are two online claim methods, which are both processed within 72 working hours. Winners can either be paid via electronic funds transfer (EFT) from Sizekhaya iLottery Wallet. Alternatively, if you placed a bet through your banking app, the money can be auto-paid to your bank account through online banking channels.

Sizekhaya also allows winners who placed bets online and in stores to claim at the Sizekhaya offices, where their payment will be issued electronically and processed within 72 hours.

Check your tickets and check your banking apps. Players can also reach out to the Sizekhaya Call Centre on 086 102 6000 or www.nationallottery.co.za.