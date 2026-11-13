PowerBall: 68 million reasons to love Friday the 13th

'There's something wonderfully exciting about a big jackpot, especially at this time of year,' says chief lottery officer at Sizekhaya.

Tonight’s PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draws have a guaranteed jackpot of R68 million. The draw takes place on Friday, 13 November 2026, just after 9pm.

Live draws can be watched on SABC channels to get a better feel for the winning numbers as they roll in.

PowerBall and PowerBall Plus estimated jackpots:

PowerBall: R60 million

PowerBall XTRA: R8 million

Sizekhaya Chief Lottery Officer Juan Del Valle shared, “South Africans are already looking forward to the holidays, and the possibility of heading into the festive season with that many millions in the bank adds a little extra magic. Somebody could be celebrating a very different kind of festive this year! We’d love to see that happen.”

What happens after winning?

Winners who placed their bets at any retail store can claim their winnings immediately at their approved participating store. This applies to winners who have won up to R10 000.

Winnings of up to R249 999 can be claimed via the online channel. There are two online claim methods, which are both processed within 72 working hours. Winners can either be paid via electronic funds transfer (EFT) from Sizekhaya iLottery Wallet. Alternatively, if you placed a bet through your banking app, the money can be auto-paid to your bank account through online banking channels.

Sizekhaya also allows winners who placed bets online or in stores to claim at Sizekhaya offices, where their payment will be issued electronically and processed within 72 hours.

Check your tickets and check your banking apps. Players can also reach out to the Sizekhaya Call Centre on 086 102 6000 or www.nationallottery.co.za