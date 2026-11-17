Tonight's draw could make one lucky player an instant millionaire.

Tonight’s PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draws have a total guaranteed jackpot sitting at R76 million.

The draw takes place on Tuesday, 17 November 2026, just after 9pm. Live draws can be watched on SABC channels to get a better feel for the winning numbers as they roll in.

PowerBall and PowerBall Plus estimated jackpots:

PowerBall: R65 million

PowerBall XTRA: R11 million

How much does it cost to play PowerBall?

PowerBall entries cost R10 per board, including VAT. PowerBall Plus costs an additional R5 per board. You can also play PowerBall on selected banking apps; terms and conditions apply.

Visit www.nationallottery.co.za and go to the How to Play section to find out more.

What happens after winning?

Winners who placed their bets at any retail store can claim their winnings immediately at an approved participating store. This applies to winners who have won up to R10 000.

Winnings of up to R249 999 can be claimed via the online channel. There are two online claim methods, which are both processed within 72 working hours. Winners can either be paid via electronic funds transfer (EFT) from Sizekhaya iLottery Wallet. Alternatively, if you placed a bet through your banking app, the money can be auto-paid to your bank account through online banking channels.

Sizekhaya also allows winners who placed bets online or in stores to claim at Sizekhaya offices, where their payment will be issued electronically and processed within 72 hours.

Check your tickets and check your banking apps. Players can reach out to the Sizekhaya Call Centre on 086 102 6000 or www.nationallottery.co.za