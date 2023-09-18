Bite of the Big Apple: Ramaphosa in New York to address UN General Assembly
President Cyril Ramaphosa and several Cabinet ministers arrived in New York for the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly.
President Cyril Ramaphosa meets Professor Klaus Schwab, CEO of the World Economic Forum, ahead of the the General Debate of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly. Also pictured: Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Dr Naledi Pandor and Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition Ebrahim Patel. Picture: Twitter @PresidencyZA
President Cyril Ramaphosa jetted off to New York on Sunday, 17 September, to partake in the annual United Nations General Assembly, which takes place from 18 to 26 September.
Ramaphosa met with UN Secretary-General António Guterres on Sunday ahead of the SDG Summit and a business roundtable on Monday and then the General Debate on Tuesday when he will deliver the country’s statement.
WATCH: President Ramaphosa arrives in New York
UN General Assembly: Strong development focus
The General Assembly is the main policymaking organ of the United Nations and is a forum for multilateral discussions by member states on a range of international issues covered by the UN Charter.
This year’s UN General Assembly is being convened under the theme of “Rebuilding Trust and Reigniting Global Solidarity”.
The theme was set by the incoming president of the UN General Assembly ambassador Dennis Francis of Trinidad and Tobago.
This week’s strong development focus includes a Climate Ambition Summit, a high-level meeting on financing for development, and the key issue of reforming multilateral institutions.
Ramaphosa’s programme
Ramaphosa will also lead discussions during the Presidential Roundtable that will be hosted by the United States Chamber of Commerce and US-Africa Business Centre.
In addition, the president’s programme will include several bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.
SA participation
According to Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya, South Africa’s participation is directed by its international relations policy objectives of among others:
- Mobilising support for South Africa’s domestic objectives, as outlined in the National Development Plan, including reducing inequality, unemployment, and poverty.
- Support for the African Agenda and promoting Africa’s sustainable development by advocating for Africa’s priorities under the African Union (AU) Agenda 2063.
- Influencing the reform of the global multilateral architecture; and advancing the agenda of the South in the North-South Dialogue platform.
Ministerial delegation
The ministerial delegation accompanying Ramaphosa, consists of:
- Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Dr Naledi Pandor;
- Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition Ebrahim Patel;
- Minister of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries Barbara Creecy;
- Minister of Health Dr Joe Phaahla;
- Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni; and
- Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation Maropene Ramokgopa.
