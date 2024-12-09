R36 billion needed to build new prisons to deal with overcrowding – Groenewald

The minister highlighted the urgent need for additional prison beds, despite recent increases.

Correctional Services Minister Pieter Groenewald has revealed that South Africa needs at least R36 billion to construct new prisons to combat overcrowding.

The country’s prisons are operating at maximum capacity, leaving many awaiting trial or finalising legal proceedings without essential amenities such as beds.

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) has introduced a strategic plan aimed at reducing overcrowding and improving the management of inmates in response to the crisis.

Groenewald on overcrowding in SA prisons

In a recent parliamentary reply, Groenewald highlighted the urgent need for additional prison beds, despite recent increases.

“The need to increase the national bed space capacity is receiving attention through the construction of new facilities, the upgrade of outmoded facilities, regaining of lost bed space, and the refurbishment of dilapidated facilities under the auspices of allocated funding from the National Treasury,” he stated.

The minister revealed that between September 2023 and July 2024, the country’s bed space capacity grew by 2 788, rising from 104 558 to 107 346.

However, with an average overcrowding rate of approximately 46%, he emphasised the immediate need to construct or recover a total of 50 000 additional beds.

ALSO READ: Correctional Services bust 285 officials and inmates for smuggling contraband in six months

This demand would require either 100 new prisons with a capacity of 500 beds each or 50 new facilities with 1 000 beds each.

The estimated capital investment for these facilities stands at R36 billion, according to the 2022/23 Property and Construction Africa Cost Guide.

“The current fiscal environment is not accommodative of this requirement,” Groenewald noted.

The guide outlines that constructing a medium-correctional centre costs between R680 000 and R725 000 per bed for a 1 000-bed facility and between R725 000 and R810 000 per bed space for a 500-bed facility.

High-security correctional centres (C-Max facilities) are even more costly, ranging from R1 080 000 to R1 400 000 per bed space.

Construction projects

Groenewald added that the DCS currently has 69 registered infrastructure projects, comprising both capital and maintenance initiatives.

Among these are two key construction projects aimed at tackling overcrowding.

The first is a 500-bed Correctional Centre in Burgersdorp, Eastern Cape, which commenced in April 2022 and is expected to be completed by 2026.

READ MORE: Over 500 Correctional Services officials dismissed in last five years

The second project, located in Parys, Free State, faced delays after the original contractor’s contract was terminated in February 2023 due to poor performance.

A replacement contractor, appointed by the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) in December 2023, is now overseeing the project, which is also slated for completion in 2026.

Overcrowding in Gauteng prisons

Groenewald previously highlighted that some suspects remain incarcerated due to their inability to afford bail of R1 000 or less, further exacerbating prison overcrowding.

Additionally, the presence of foreign nationals contributes significantly to the inmate population in certain facilities, particularly in Gauteng.

At the Emthonjeni Correctional Centre for juveniles, 400 foreign nationals are among the inmates, with 217 originating from Mozambique.

READ MORE: 18,000 foreign nationals serving time in SA prisons

The Modderbee Correctional Centre holds 5 366 offenders, of whom 2 912 are foreign nationals.

Similarly, the Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre accommodates 7 463 inmates, including 2 221 foreigners.

Meanwhile, the Leeuwkop Correctional Centre reports a total of 2 913 offenders, with 359 identified as immigrants.

Additional reporting by Oratile Mashilo