Over 500 Correctional Services officials dismissed in last five years

The number of dismissals make 42% of all Correctional Services officials who have faced suspension for various offences.

The level of corruption within correctional services in South Africa was detailed in recent parliamentary discussions.

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) revealed its suspension-to-dismissal ratio for the previous administration.

An average of 300 officials have been suspended every year for the last five years, with roughly a third being dismissed.

1 679 officials suspended

A written response to a parliamentary question stated the disciplinary outcomes at the DCS for the 2019/20 to 2023/24 financial years.

A total of 1,679 officials have been suspended over those five years, with 586 of those resulting in dismissal.

Dismissals reflect termination of service, while suspensions fall into two categories.

Some charges come with an automatic suspension based on the seriousness of the offence, while other suspensions were considered if the presence of the employee posed a danger to the investigation.

Of the 1 679 suspensions, 1 393 of the cases have been finalised and 286 are still pending. The 586 dismissals represent 42% of all suspensions in the last five years.

‘Fit for purpose’ employees

The new Minister of Correctional Services Pieter Groenewald has stamped his authority on the department in his first three months in charge.

“The minister has said on record that, by far, the majority of employees within the department are hard-working, honest employees with integrity,” the minister’s spokesperson Euné Oelofsen told The Citizen.

“Incoming employees should take note of the zero-tolerance approach towards corruption. New appointments should be based on merit and persons should be fit for purpose,” she added.

High-profile prison raids, a tough stance on parole applications and visits to correctional facilities have been a way to set the standard for department officials.

“The department wishes to build its staff complement with individuals who are passionate about improving the criminal justice system and are ready to take hands to instil values of pride, integrity and respect,” Oelofsen concluded.