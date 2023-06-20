Private funders pour millions into the NPA

By Getrude Makhafola

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has received R43.5 million through donations and sponsorship so far this current financial year.

This is R13 million more compared to the R30 million it had received by March, as reported by Justice Minister Ronald Lamola.

As funds pour in, approval of the amended NPA donor funding policy to be aligned with National Treasury guidelines is still being finalised.

Lamola’s spokesperson Chrispin Phiri says the R43.5 million came in the form of donations and sponsorships.

“We place on record that the approval of the in-kind donation policy never had the objective of soliciting funds outside the fiscus.

“When needed, fiscal funding priorities are reallocated to accommodate funding requirements.”

He added that the NPA “is, however, empowered to receive in-kind donations from private institutions”.

The state prosecutor recently came under fire over its lack of successful prosecutions in state capture cases, the latest being the bungled R29 million Nulane trial.

This is despite the mountain of evidence from the Zondo Commission that shows that widespread corruption took place in state institutions.

The Nulane case was the first state capture case from the NPA’s Investigative Directorate (ID) to be taken to trial.

‘Protecting NPA independence’

Last year, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that government is looking into a public-private partnership to tackle complex prosecutions.

Appearing before Parliament weeks later, NPA head Shamila Batohi defended the private funding, urging the public to donate anonymously into a trust.

A partnership agreement to the value of R2.9 million was subsequently signed with Business Leadership SA to help in the rebuilding project of the NPA.

Referring to the 2022/2023 NPA annual report, Phiri said businesses and NGOs also chip in to provide resources and support employee development.

Legal practitioners also assist in providing pro bono services when they are needed.

“Strategy, operations and compliance function spearheaded the NPA’s efforts to develop partnerships that bring bold and innovations.

“This includes the development of partnerships with external organisations while protecting the objectivity and independence of the NPA.”

Anti-cybercrime agreement with France

Meanwhile, Lamola signed a cooperation agreement on Monday with French Foreign Affairs Minister Catherine Colonna to fight cybercrimes.

The agreement is meant to boost the Special Investigating Unit in investigating complex cyber and financial crimes.

International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor said the two countries continue to work together in skills development, including in engineering, science and technology fields.

Plans are in the pipeline to establish an anti-corruption academy in Pretoria to train investigators from across the continent.

The NPA was allocated a R4.956 billion budget for the current financial year.

Academics and legal experts, however, caution that because the public-private alliance in prosecution is new in South Africa, vigorous legislation is needed to defend the integrity of the judicial system.

