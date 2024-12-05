Public Protector confirms investigation into Gayton McKenzie

The Office of the Public Protector has confirmed that President Cyril Ramaphosa has been informed of the investigation.

The Office of the Public Protector has confirmed that it is investigating a complaint lodged by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) against Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie.

This after McKenzie’s trip to the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, during which his department spent R804,597.71, as revealed in a parliamentary reply.

According to the reply, over R450,000 was spent on McKenzie’s ground transport, R113,000 on his seven-night hotel stay, while R215,000 covered his business-class flights on Air France between Paris and Johannesburg.

“I left the day the Olympics started and went for government meetings with other Ministers of other countries. I didn’t attend the Olympics, only the opening and I came back to work,” explained McKenzie.

He said he “could have stayed but wanted to get to know my new portfolio.”

EFF STATEMENT ON LIES AND WASTEFUL EXPENDITURE BY MINISTER OF SPORTS, ART, AND CULTURE



-The EFF condemns Minister of Sports, Arts, and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, for lying about his attendance at the 2024 Olympic Games and the misuse of taxpayers' money. In response to a… pic.twitter.com/DHSksYKbMR — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) October 15, 2024

McKenzie was criticised for the expenditure, with the EFF formally requesting an investigation by the Public Protector.

Public Protector investigating McKenzie

On Wednesday, the Office of the Public Protector confirmed it was investigating allegations that McKenzie may have violated the Executive Ethics Code and misused public funds.

“We acknowledge receipt of your e-mail dated 12 November 2024, requesting an update on your complaint,” the Office of the Public Protector said in a letter to the EFF.

“We confirm receipt of your written complaint lodged with our Western Cape office of the public protector on 17 October 2024 in connection with allegations that Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie violated the Code of Ethical Conduct and possibly violated the Ministerial Handbook which guides Members of the Executives.

“Whether the Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie acted in a manner that is inconsistent with his office by misusing public funds on an international trip to the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France. If so, whether such conduct is improper as envisaged in section 182 (1) of the Constitution and constitutes a violation of Clause 2.1 (a),(b),(c) and (d) of the Executive Ethics Code.”

The office said its investigating team was gathering and collecting information and evidence concerning the EFF’s complaint. The team will also analyse McKenzie’s response to the allegations.

The Public Protector has also informed President Cyril Ramaphosa of its intention to investigate McKenzie.

“We commit in the circumstances to make every effort to expedite the investigation and will accordingly continue to keep you appraised of same.”