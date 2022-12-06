Eric Naki
Political Editor
6 Dec 2022
5:30 am
Ramaphosa has ‘two-faced allies’ who support him publicly

Eric Naki

Ramaphosa has two types of allies within his camp – those who genuinely support him and would fight for him to the bitter end and those pretending to be close to him but actually wanted to stab him in the back.

Ramaphosa
Protesters in support of South African preident Cyril Ramaphosa with MKMVA member, Carl Niehaus leaves Nasrec in Johannesburg, 4 December 2022, after attending meeting with NEC, ANC MPs on Phala Phala report. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
The knives have been out for President Cyril Ramaphosa after the Phala Phala report was made public – but the President may have to watch his back. Some of the potential backstabbers may be those he may have considered as allies. 'Backstabbers' ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile and National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula have been suggested as suspect in the campaign because of the manner they handled the Phala Phala probe and report by the Section 89 Independent Panel. Expert weighs in Political analyst Dr Ntsikelelo Breakfast said Mashatile wouldn't stand by Ramaphosa because he wanted the President's position. Similarly, Ramaphosa...

