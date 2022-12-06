Eric Naki
Political Editor
4 minute read
6 Dec 2022
5:30 am
Ramaphosa has ‘two-faced allies’ who support him publicly
Eric Naki
Ramaphosa has two types of allies within his camp – those who genuinely support him and would fight for him to the bitter end and those pretending to be close to him but actually wanted to stab him in the back.
Protesters in support of South African preident Cyril Ramaphosa with MKMVA member, Carl Niehaus leaves Nasrec in Johannesburg, 4 December 2022, after attending meeting with NEC, ANC MPs on Phala Phala report. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
