Ramaphosa could address the nation today on food poisionings crisis

Over 20 children have died and dozens hospitalised over the last few months after allegedly consuming snacks at tuckshops across the country.

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni has confirmed that president Cyril Ramaphosa will hold a family meeting this week on the scourge of alleged food poisoning in the country.

The incidents have closed school tuckshops in several parts of South Africa, and led to the establishment of an inter-ministerial committee to look into the crisis.

Amid calls for the government to take a firm hand on the matter, Ntshavheni said the nation would soon hear from Ramaphosa.

“I am aware that there is a JCPS [Justice, Crime Prevention, and Security Cluster] ministerial committee that is going to meet again this afternoon to finalise the issues in preparation.”

“If we complete that work with sufficient time today for the president to address [the nation], he will address today or tomorrow. He will address the nation within this week in terms of the integrated manner of work.”

This is a developing story.