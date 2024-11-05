Food poisonings: Renting out your garage for a spaza shop? You are also responsible – Gauteng Acting Premier

Diale -Tlabela warned against the health risks posed by snacks sold at informal stores, urging parents and children to avoid them.

In the wake of three children’s deaths from suspected food poisoning in Katlehong, Gauteng’s Acting Premier Kedibone Diale -Tlabela placed responsibility squarely on the shoulders of South Africans who have “outsourced their facilities, their homes and garages, to people who run spaza shops”.

Diale-Tlabela was speaking outside of the Xaba family’s home during a visit to the victims’ home.

“We are saying to South Africans that have outsourced their facilities, their homes and garages, to people who run spaza shops; let us also take responsibility and make sure we are aware of what is being sold,” she said.

Diale -Tlabela and Member of the Executive Council (MEC) for Economic Development and Finance Lebogang Maile went on a visit to three locations in Katlehong, the first one being the Xaba family’s home, who lost two children who were learners at Sonqoba Primary School.

The second visit was to the Sikonde family, who lost a child who was a learner at Kwanele Primary School.

And lastly, they went to Setsing Primary School where 32 learners had been admitted and discharged from Thelle Mogoerane Hospital.

While she was at the Xaba’s home, Diale-Tlabela warned against the health risks posed by snacks and chips sold in these informal stores, urging parents and children to avoid them.

“There is no health benefit to these snacks, and more than anything we are losing them [children] to these snacks.”

Tackling the crisis

Maile expressed the government’s grief over the latest tragedy, stating: “It’s actually terrible and it’s bad that every week we have to bury our children.”

He pledged that the government would “make every resource available at our disposal” to address the issue, including involving the Departments of Health and Economic Development.

He called for the national government to declare the situation a disaster, saying “It’s out of hand and we have to do something drastic.”

Maile stated that the government would “not tire” and would “fight with everything we have to ensure that we defeat this demon.”

The two officials vowed to work closely with communities, urging residents to take responsibility and be aware of what is being sold in their communities.

Maile urged the government to step in and provide the necessary resources and support to ensure the proper running of spaza shops and other retail outlets.

ActionSA calls for closure of spaza shops

One of the government of national unity (GNU) coalition partners in the province, ActionSA on Monday criticised the provincial government’s response, accusing Premier Panyaza Lesufi of not doing enough.

The party called for a temporary closure of all spaza shops pending a provincial audit.

“The rate at which our future leaders are succumbing to death due to suspected food poisoning is beyond alarming, yet no urgent action has been taken by the provincial government thus far, except promises that have bought no tangible solutions,” said ActionSA Gauteng Chairperson Funzi Ngobeni.

The party demanded an immediate audit of spaza shops to ensure compliance with existing regulations, arguing that the temporary inconvenience to communities is worth saving lives.

