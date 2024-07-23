‘Ramaphosa firm but respectful to critics… this is leadership’ – Habib

Ramaphosa lashed out at the critics of the government of national unity in a respectful manner saying they were “sowers of disunity”.

Former Wits vice-chancellor Adam Habib has praised President Cyril Ramaphosa’s response to the Opening of Parliament debates by members of Parliament saying the president was firm but respectful to his critics.

Ramaphosa hit back at the “name-calling, race-baiting and ethnic chauvinism” that the progressive caucus, which includes the EFF and MK Party (MKP), displayed during the debate on his Opening of Parliament Address.

Good debate

The president hit back at critics of the government of national unity (GNU), saying they were “sowers of disunity”.

“We must not allow our work to be derailed by sowers of disunity. The name-calling, race-baiting and ethnic chauvinism we have seen in the course of this debate has been regrettable.”

Habib, who has been critical of Ramaphosa on previous occasions in the past, said the president’s address and debate were “good.”

“It was a good address and debate by the President… long overdue. He elevated the discussion, defended the GNU, was both principled and pragmatic, and advanced a nuanced policy agenda. He was also respectful but firm to critics and called out the fascists and populists. This is leadership!”

SA in a ‘dangerous moment’

Two years ago, Habib said South Africa was in a “dangerous moment” and “political life would not be better after Ramaphosa “survived” the ANC‘s elective conference.

Ramaphosa emerged as the winner, beating former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize to lead the governing party for a second five-year term.

Habib at the time said Ramaphosa had much to answer for.

“His (Ramaphosa) political timidity has further imperilled SA. His Phala Phala scandal reflects an unparalleled idiocy. If you want to pretend to be a farmer, do so at your own cost, not that of a nation. You wanted this presidency, now lead it with prudence!”

‘DA would do a better job’

The Democratic Alliance (DA) would do a better job of running South Africa, but warned of the consequences if the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) were to come to power, Habib said.

“I am convinced that the DA will administer SA better, even if they will not always politically manage it progressively. But they will not come close to power given their political and electoral immaturity.

“Neither is coalition politics viable. If coalition governments are unstable in prosperous and less unequal societies, imagine how much more so they would be here. The only viable coalition pathway is one that principally and permanently excludes the EFF, which many politicians will not do,” he added.

