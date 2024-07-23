Free State ANC slams Youth League’s ‘unpalatable behaviour’, demands apology to Cosatu

The youth league in the province has slammed the mother body for 'overlooking' an experienced young person for a position in the council.

The Free State African National Congress (ANC) provincial executive committee (PEC) has rebuked its youth wing for what it called “unpalatable behaviour” towards alliance partner Cosatu.

Earlier this month, the youth league in the province held its PEC meeting and criticised the adults regarding the appointment of the party’s executive council.

Although the youth league welcomed Maqueen Mathae as the province’s new premier, it had issues with the exclusion of young people.

“Our clarion call for the inclusion of young people continues to fall on deaf ears. We must raise the question as to how Zama Sigwebela, the only young member of the Free State legislature from the ranks of the youth league, has been overlooked without even caring to take the youth league into confidence.

“We believe that a consideration of Zama for the department of agriculture and rural development or department of sports, arts and culture should have been made in the interest of including young people, as part of a generational mix.”

‘Overlooked’

The youth league claims Zama was “overlooked” despite being more experienced than some of the members of the council.

The youth league further accused the ANC of prioritising Cosatu by appointing Monyatso Mahlatsi as the secretary.

“We all know that Cosatu was nowhere to be found during elections but, instead, was part of the reason we lost some votes by causing instability and promoting anarchy in some ANC-led municipalities during the elections through marches that compromised the delivery of services.

“It is for these reasons we are of the view that Mahlatsi’s appointment as an MEC should be withdrawn and that he be replaced by Zama Sigwebela.”

‘ANC Youth League must apologise’

The PEC held its meeting this past weekend and is now demanding an apology from its youth wing for airing the party’s internal disputes publicly.

The comments from the youth league were “unfortunate”, said the ANC PEC.

Although the ANCYL has the right to raise issues, this must be raised within the created internal structures, it added.

“It is regrettable that the ANCYL in the province opted to canvass their views for inclusion of youth in the executive council through media and by lamenting Cosatu and Monyatso Mahlatsi in particular.

“We view this as unpalatable behaviour and uncomradely. Historically, the relationship between the youth and workers has been cordial. As a result, we were taken aback by the utterances of the youth league towards the worker’s organisation.”

The ANC has directed the ANCYL to retract its statement and apologise to Cosatu.

“We continue to enjoy cordial relations with Cosatu and where challenges exist, they are not insurmountable and will be addressed within provided political platforms.”