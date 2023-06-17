Ramaphosa in Russia: From Zelensky to Putin, a diplomatic peace sprint

By Cheryl Kahla

President Cyril Ramaphosa arrived in Russia this Saturday, leading an assembly of African leaders committed to encouraging peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv.

Ramaphosa’s touchdown at the St. Petersburg international airport just before 3pm follows after he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday.

Ramaphosa in Russia

The delegation of African leaders will be conferring with Russian President Vladimir Putin in an effort to forge a peaceful resolution to the ongoing 16-month conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

His Excellency President @CyrilRamaphosa has arrived at St Petersburg International Airport in the Russian Federation where he joins other African Heads of State and Government participating in the Africa Peace Initiative for peace talks with His Excellency President Vladimir… pic.twitter.com/fiHaRuEY3w— Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) June 17, 2023

The diplomatic team had gone to Kyiv to voice the concerns of a continent that has suffered from the fallout of Russia’s invasion — in particular rising grain prices.

Talks with Zelensky

While Ramaphosa insisted “there should be peace through negotiations”, Zelensky ruled out the possibility during a joint press conference with the delegates.

As reported by AFP, Zelensky said:

“I clearly said several times at our meeting that to allow any negotiations with Russia now that the occupier is on our land is to freeze the war, to freeze pain and suffering”.

Ramaphosa to meet with Putin

President Ramaphosa is set to meet Putin in Saint Petersburg later today, without his complete security entourage.

Joined by the presidents of Zambia, Senegal, and Comoros, Ramaphosa reaffirmed their collective commitment to nurturing peace in the region.

Calls for peach

Ramaphosa stressed that incidents like those they had witnessed and experienced between Russia and Ukraine are catalysts for calls for de-escalation.

He emphasised the importance of understanding Putin’s standpoint, and the talks between the leaders will focus on the significance of the United Nations charter.

Ramaphosa was also accompanied by Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Naledi Pandor, and will be returning to South Africa on Sunday, June 18.