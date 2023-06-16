Warsaw to Kyiv: Ramaphosa’s peace mission a high-stakes diplomatic crisis?

By Cheryl Kahla

In a rapidly unfolding diplomatic row around President Ramaphosa’s peacekeeping trip, Polish authorities refused to allow South African personnel to disembark a charter plane.

The team was due to provide security for Ramaphosa during his visit to Eastern Europe. Several South African journalists are among those stranded in Warsaw, Poland.

Ramaphosa’s Peace Mission

On Friday, General Wally Rhoode, head of the Presidential Protection Service, said the demands made by Polish authorities to strip search the SA delegation were unprecedented.

He also accused the Polish authorities of sabotaging President Ramaphosa’s safety, and harbouring racist attitudes.

In response, Democratic Alliance (DA) leader, John Steenhuisen, expressed astonishment at the entire situation.

Criticism from SA

He asked why the South African delegation accompanying Ramaphosa consisted of 126 individuals, while Zambia brought only 12.

He queried, “For what purpose is such a gargantuan team required? How much are South African taxpayers paying for this embarrassing omnishamble?”

“[This] means these peace talks were already over before they even began. Given the ANC’s public endorsement of Russia and the Lady R scandal hanging over him, Ramaphosa is no honest broker”.

Journalists stranded in Warsaw

Amanda Khoza, The Sunday Times‘ Presidency Correspondent, reported from Warsaw. As of 1pm on 16 June, the journalists and the delegation were told that they were not leaving Poland.

She said they had been instructed to disembark the plane, head to customs, and make accommodation arrangements.

[MUST WATCH] Negotiations are currently underway between SA and Polish officials. It's understood that SA is not refusing to offload the cargo. We are jot sure what the problem is now. @SundayTimesZA pic.twitter.com/Zsr745UPRE— Amanda Khoza – The Journalist (@MandaKhoza) June 16, 2023

Khoza added that some personnel would remain with the plane’s cargo. According to Khoza, negotiations between South African and Polish officials are currently underway.

She said journalists were told they would be arrested if they don’t respect Polish laws.

The specifics of the current delay or problem remain uncertain.

Because they didn't bring the busses we decided to walk to the terminals but we have been told that we are going to get arrested "if we don't respect" the laws of a foreign country. @SundayTimesZA pic.twitter.com/7bgWoEBDSZ— Amanda Khoza – The Journalist (@MandaKhoza) June 16, 2023

Missiles reportedly fired

Amidst the diplomatic tensions in Warsaw, the BBC reported a high-risk situation was unfolding in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.

As President Ramaphosa and other African leaders arrived in Kyiv for peace negotiations, an air raid alert was issued.

The Ukrainian air force announced the launch of several Russian Kalibr missiles from the Black Sea, moving northwards towards Kyiv.

There has been a recent escalation in Russian missile attacks on Kyiv, Odesa, and President Zelensky’s hometown of Kryvyi Rih, resulting in several casualties.

Ukrainian diplomat Olexander Scherba tweeted, “Sirens now. Putin welcoming African leaders in Kyiv.”