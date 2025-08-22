Ramaphosa urges foundations to rejoin National Dialogue after walkout

Civil foundations have criticised the National Dialogue process as rushed and elitist.

President Cyril Ramaphosa wants to engage with six civil foundations to persuade them to return to the unfolding National Dialogue process.

This is an apparent admission by Ramaphosa that he was wrong to go it alone in a dialogue about the future of the country, whose socioeconomic situation worsened under his rule to the extent the ANC lost its majority in last year’s general election.

Foundations invited back to the dialogue table

The President’s Eminent Persons’ Group (EPG) has written to the Steve Biko Foundation, Thabo Mbeki Foundation, Chief Albert Luthuli Foundation, Desmond & Leah Tutu Foundation, FW de Klerk Foundation, Oliver & Adelaide Tambo Foundation and the Strategic Dialogue Group.

All these organisations, except for the FW de Klerk Foundation, were founded by or in the name of anti-apartheid stalwarts, the majority of whom had since died.

Mbeki is the only living legend of the liberation struggle.

EPG requests meeting after foundations’ walkout

In the letter sent this week, EPG requested a meeting with the organisations.

Although the purpose of the meeting was not stated, it was apparent that Ramaphosa would like the civil society bodies to return to the National Dialogue table after they walked out in protest at the rushed process and exclusion of civil society or citizens from the process.

The EPG, which comprised 32 independent volunteers appointed by Ramaphosa to support and guide the National Dialogue process, said it was responding to the foundations’ withdrawal from the preparatory task team and the first national convention that took place last weekend.

Concerns raised over exclusion and transparency

The group would like to engage the organisations on specific issues and identify the foundations’ role in the ensuing National Dialogue process.

“We acknowledge, without qualification, the depth and seriousness of the concerns you have raised – regarding the preservation of citizen leadership, the need for a genuinely meaningful platform for engagement, the requirement for transparent and accountable financial and governance arrangements, and the importance of adequate preparation over rigid timelines,” the EPG letter said.

“These are not peripheral matters; they are central to the credibility and success of the National Dialogue.”

EPG highlights value of foundation leadership

The EPG shared the view the process would “benefit from your leadership, commitment and knowledge”.

It added: “We remain committed to a National Dialogue that is radically inclusive, transparent and accountable – and to working with all stakeholders to achieve this.

“We regard this as a generational opportunity to renew our national compact and we are determined that it should not be lost to expediency or mistrust.”

The letter was signed by the EPG’s co-chairs, Prof Tinyiko Maluleke and Roelf Meyer, their deputies Lindiwe Mazibuko and Siyabulela Xuza and secretary Nompendulo Mkhatshwa.

Warning against elite-driven process

Ayhan Cetin, executive director of Turquoise Harmony Institution – an independent civil society organisation – said the National Dialogue will only be meaningful if it is truly people-driven.

“If it remains in the hands of elites, it risks becoming another performance of power rather than a pursuit of healing,” said Cetin.

