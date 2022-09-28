Ramaphosa’s special advisor gets nod from branches

Alex Japho Matlala

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s special advisor Bejani Chauke seems to be winning the hearts of many ANC branches to be elected ANC treasurer-general at its elective conference.

Chauke, who is credited to have delivered Ramaphosa to the Nasrec victory in 2017, has received a sizeable number of nominations from branches during branch general meetings held in all the nine provinces of the ANC at the weekend.

Chauke was born and bred in Greenfarm, outside Malamulele, the same region as Ramaphosa who had his primary education in Venda before moving to Soweto.

His political awareness became more evident when he was at the then University of Turfloop in the 199os where he was studying political science.

He is now studying for a masters of philosophy in corporate strategy. He was political advisor to former North West premier Maureen Modiselle and chair of the then National Council of Provinces, Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Thandi Modise.

Speaking to The Citizen yesterday, Chauke’s lobbyist Pollen Sibara said extending a helping hand and fundraising had always been Chauke’s hobby.

He said his selflessness, dedication and hard work in government and in the ANC provided him an opportunity to be appointed an official fundraiser for the OR Tambo School of Leadership.

“He is a strategic networker, an ANC policy implementer, and a visionary team leader, who facilitates and finds creative but practical solutions to help those in need, especially in South African political circle.

“His comprehensive competencies combined with his exposure experience and tenacity had enabled him to enjoy political approval by almost all in ANC political coalitions.

“He has a track record of new initiatives which were successfully implemented with a beneficial impact on the ANC,” said Sibara.

Chauke has recently been appointed as the African Union’s Circle of Strategic Advisors, endorsed by Africa Champions Initiative led by former Nigerian president Olusegun Obasanjo.

Because of all these, Sibara believes under Chauke’s leadership as treasurer-general, the ANC’s financial woes, which resulted in protest marches after its failure to pay salaries, would fast be a thing of the past.

According to the latest nomination statistics, Chauke was nominated by:

-28 branches (in the Western Cape); -51 branches (Northern Cape); -213 (Free State); -119 (North West);

-218 (Gauteng); -98 (Eastern Cape); -79 (Limpopo); and -227 (KwaZulu-Natal).

However, his bid would not be a walk in the park. He will battle it out with Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana, former deputy president of the ANC Youth League Andile Lungisa, and former Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina.

Chauke told The Citizen he would not confirm nor deny that he intended to contest for the treasurer-general position. “I will wait for branches of the ANC to speak their minds on the matter,” he said. “But if they nominate me, I will not disappoint.”

