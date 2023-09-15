Reeva Steenkamp’s father, Barry, passes away aged 80

"We find solace in the knowledge that he is now with his beloved Reeva"

The father of slain model Reeva Steenkamp has died at the age of 80

According to the Reeva Steenkamp Foundation, Barry Steenkamp died on Thursday night due to ill health.

The family confirmed his passing in a statement on Friday morning, saying he died peacefully in his sleep.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden and peaceful passing of Barry Steenkamp in his sleep, on the early evening of 14 September 2023.

“Barry was a blessing to many, and he will be remembered with love and great fondness. We find solace in the knowledge that he is now with his beloved Reeva,” the foundation‘s statement read.

ALSO READ: Oscar Pistorius implores ConCourt to clarify his eligibility for parole

Barry reportedly suffered a stroke at the end of January 2014.

Barry is survived by June, his son Adam from his first marriage, and stepdaughter Simone Cowburn who is June’s elder daughter from her first marriage.

Oscar Pistorius

Reeva Steenkamp was shot dead by Oscar Pistorius on Valentine’s Day in 2013.

The convicted murderer and paralympic champion who is serving a 13-year jail sentence last month implored the Constitutional Court to address what he called the “utter confusion” surrounding his eligibility for parole.

This comes after the 36-year-old Pistorius’ latest bid for freedom was denied earlier this year.

He is now seeking to overturn the decision to deny him parole, arguing the time he has spent behind bars already means he is eligible for an early release from prison.

In June, Reeva Steenkamp’s mother June made representations in the parole hearing of Pistorius.

Barry was not present at the parole hearing becuse he was unwell to travel.

ALSO READ: Reeva’s parents reflect on her 40th birthday amid Oscar Pistorius’ parole battle