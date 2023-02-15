Roodepoort at risk of total blackout due to zama zamas

Cheryl Kahla

City Power officials will be visiting Roodepoort substations to assess the risk of collapsing due to zama zamas’ illegal mining activities.

The zama zamas’ actions put essential power supply infrastructures at risk.

Roodepoort substations

Zama zamas’ activity

Two infrastructures in Roodepoort are already showing signs of caving in as a result of “unrelenting mining activities” which hollowed out the ground beneath the substations.

If zama zamas‘ activities continue, it will not only destroy the power supply infrastructure in Roodepoort, which is already in need of maintenance, but it will also endanger lives.

The City of Joburg said it will thus take “swift action” to address the situation before a total blackout occurs.

Extent of the damage to be determined

According to City Power spokesperson, Isaac Mangena, the at-risk substations are situated at the corner of Westlake and Hamberg in Roodepoort.

Mangena said it was vital to determine the extent of the damage caused and to take the necessary action to prevent further damage.

Once the risk has been assessed, officials will stabilise the hollowed-out ground beneath the substations to ensure the safety of residents and personnel.

Roodepoort blackout

Roodepoort residents have been subjected to severe blackouts last week, with outage calls streaming in from more than 10 neighbourhoods.

City Power said it was “drawing in extra resources from service delivery centres to assist with the escalating outages” in Roodepoort.

City Power is drawing in extra resources from Service Delivery Centres to assist with the escalating outages across Roodepoort, and it is looking positive that longstanding outages in various parts of Roodepoort is 90 % complete.^LP pic.twitter.com/zQeJlu4s1m— @CityPowerJhb (@CityPowerJhb) February 15, 2023

As of Wednesday, technicians successfully isolated the mini substation in Robertville and final tests will be conducted in due course.

Repairs still underway

City Power also restored 86% of power to the Christiaan De Wet substation and 50% of power restored to the William Nicol substation.

These two substations affected residents in Wilgeheuwel, Willowbrook, Radiokop, Tres Jolie, Ruimsig, Honeydew, Florida Lake, Floracliff and surroundings.

A cable fault in Tshepisong is still unattended, while repairs in Matholeville and Pennyville are still underway

