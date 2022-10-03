SA re-elected as member of International Civil Aviation Organisation council

Faizel Patel

Deputy transport minister Sindisiwe Chikunga said South Africa’s re-election as a member of the governing council at the 41st International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) speaks volumes about the country’s contribution to the aviation sector.

South Africa was re-elected in the Plenary vote held on Saturday, at the ICAO Assembly that is currently taking place in Montreal, Canada.

The South African Delegation is being led by Chikunga who said South Africa’s election is an achievement not only for the country but for the continent, and the industry.

South Africa’s contribution

Chikunga said South Africa would continue to lead, support, and execute the objectives and mandates as set by the ICAO statutes.

“Our contribution to the world in the sector speaks volume just as the voting showed. South Africa will continue in playing a role that drives the advancement and the fruition of the civil aviation sector.

“We will also continue in doing our work alongside our neighbouring states, where South Africa offers the necessary support that contributes towards the socio-economic benefit of the industry,” said Chikunga.

Fikile Mbalula

Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula heaped praise to the South African delegation.

“South Africa remains an integral voice in world aviation discussions and proof of that is the overwhelming support of fellow Member States as well as confidence in our country playing an integral role in the future of world aviation. The re-election speaks volume on the high regard that this sector has for South African expertise.”

ICAO sitting

The transport said the 41st assembly was the first sitting since the Covid-19 outbreak, where some of the focal conversations concentrated on the economic recovery of the aviation sector, environmental factors, aviation safety and security working papers.

The 193 member states convene every three years to elect the council and review in detail the work of the organisation in the technical, administrative, economic, legal, and technical co-operation fields.

The council has the power to approve amendments to the Convention on International Civil Aviation (Chicago, 1944), subject to ratification by member states.

