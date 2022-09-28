SA elected to preside over ICAO 41st assembly

Faizel Patel

The Director of Civil Aviation at the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) Poppy Khoza has been elected by the International Civil Aviation Organization’s (ICAO) to serve as President for the 41st Assembly that consists of delegates from 193 countries.

South Africa was given the distinguished honour of presiding over the ICAO Assembly in Montreal, Canada on Tuesday.

SA contribution to aviation

Khoza said her election from the ICAO Member States can only be a sign of how the rest of the world perceives South Africa’s contribution and value on world aviation matters.

“This Seating is the first since 2019, and it is the most critical at a time when the aviation industry needs to reflect and come up with solutions to a number of setbacks caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in line with our theme for this year of Reconnecting the World.”

Deputy Minister of Transport, Sindisiwe Chikunga, said South Africa is humbled and appreciative of the honour.

“It is historic for ICAO to have elected a first woman President of the Assembly, with this happening when gender issues have taken centre stage globally. We are fostering gender equality, particularly in this male dominated sector.”

Discussions

Some of the focal topics and Working Papers that will be discussed at the two-week event include:

Environmental protection – local air quality, climate change as well as Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA)

Aviation Safety and Security

Economic Development of Air Transport

Issues of Recovery post the COVID-19 pandemic

Re-election

South Africa’s delegation led Chikunga, is also seeking re-election to the 36-country Governing Council this week, with this announcement expected to be revealed on Saturday.

The Council sets policy that will guide the organisation in addressing civil aviation issues, with the elected members forming part of the ICAO governing body for a period of three years.

South Africa has had an unbroken service with a seat in the 36-Member Governing Council since 2003.

The ICAO was established in 1944 to promote safe and orderly development of international civil aviation.

