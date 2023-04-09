SA’s stance on Russia could see country lose R400 billion in trade – report

Compiled by Molefe Seeletsa

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s government will attempt to iron things out with the United States (US) over the country’s stance on the Russia-Ukraine war in order to avoid potentially losing R400 billion in trade.

Sunday Times has reported that a South African delegation is set to visit Washington D.C, the capital of the US, amid pressure on the country to execute an arrest warrant targeting Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Last month, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued the warrant of arrest for Putin, who has been accused of kidnapping children from Ukraine.

With Putin expected to visit South Africa for Brics summit in August, all eyes are on Ramaphosa’s administration which is obliged to act on the ICC’s warrant due to the country being a signatory to the court in the Hague.

The South African government has since requested a legal opinion on the matter.

Special envoy

International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor has confirmed to Sunday Times that a special envoy will be sent to the US to “engage and persuade” various stakeholders on South Africa’s stance to squash any future negative implications on the country’s trade ties with the North American giant.

“South Africa must never be blasé about her interests… when you have a country which has trade of the equivalent of more than R400 billion, you don’t want to lose that. So, yes, the president has decided to send out special envoys,” Pandor said.

The delegation to the US will be led by Pandor’s deputy, Alvin Botes, and one of Ramaphosa’s adviser within the Presidency.

Pandor, however, dismissed the suggestion that South Africa’s relations with the US was on shaky ground because of South Africa’s stance on the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

“What’s important in international relations is that you should be able to communicate your country’s position and not hide from the world, so I have been open and had discussions with US secretary of state Antony Blinken and other colleagues in the US, and we keep this open line,” she continued.

The minister recently defended South Africa’s “friendship” with Russia, saying the two countries will not become sudden enemies “on the demand of others”.

She cited Russia’s support in the anti-apartheid struggle.

Pandor previously accused the West of double standards when coming to wars in countries such as Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan.

“There are many countries and leaders who have practised very serious abuses in situations of conflict but they remain unscathed in terms of the ICC.”

SA abstains

Last year, South African delegation abstained from voting to suspend Russia from the United Nations (UN) Human Rights Council for its invasion of Ukraine.

The country had initially abstained from voting on a UN General Assembly resolution condemning the Russian invasion.

South Africa previously called for Russia and Ukraine to resolve disputes through dialogue and negotiations, which has placed government under fire for its “neutral stance”.

But Ukraine has accused the country of “taking sides” on the ongoing conflict.

