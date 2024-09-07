Samsung A series: Continuous innovation – creating awesome camera experiences with the Galaxy A Series

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G and A55 5G are powerful tools for capturing life's precious moments in stunning detail. Equipped with advanced camera systems, these devices cater to both photography buffs and social media enthusiasts alike.

With the turn of the millennium, the first commercial camera phone hit the market when the Kyocera Visual Phone VP-210 was released in May 1999. Samsung’s first camera phone, the SCH-V200, was released in 2000.

Fast forward to a quarter of a decade later and the camera phone has seen a plethora of advancements to what it is today. Samsung has remained a leader by making the best of mobile innovations advancing the camera phone segment.

We now live in an era where every moment is a potential memory and social media serves as our digital canvas, and for that reason, an excellent camera is a necessity on a smartphone.

One of the best ways to capture those memorable moments and masterpieces is the Samsung Galaxy A35 5G and A55 5G, which present the next generation of awesome photography while reshaping the landscape of mobile imaging.

More than just smartphones, the Galaxy A35 5G and A55 5G are powerful tools for capturing life’s precious moments in stunning detail. Equipped with advanced camera systems, these devices cater to both photography buffs and social media enthusiasts alike.

The Galaxy A55 5G sets the bar high with its advanced camera system. Featuring a big pixel camera, it excels in low-light conditions, delivering bright, sharp, and accurate colours with minimal noise – a true feat in Nightography.

Equipped with a stunning 50MP high-resolution Wide-angle camera, it captures every intricate detail and dynamic colour, ensuring all your moments are share-worthy. The 32MP Selfie camera offers high-quality self-portraits with customisable tones and precise bokeh effects, perfect for social media enthusiasts.

With Super High Dynamic Range (HDR) technology, videos shine in any lighting condition, boasting optimised colour and contrast, while Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) and Video digital image stabilisation (VDIS) stabilisation ensure smooth 4K recording. With Edit Suggestion, elevating your photos is as simple as a touch of a button, allowing for creative mashups and fun editing.

The Galaxy A35 5G impresses with its 50MP high-resolution Wide-angle camera, delivering vivid colours and stunning details that are truly awe-inspiring. Its improved NPU and enhanced sensor ensure clarity and detail even in the darkest of settings, making low-light photography a breeze.

With Edit Suggestions like Background blur and Remaster, users can enhance their images effortlessly. Super HDR technology ensures rich colours and clear videos in any lighting condition, complemented by OIS and VDIS for smooth and steady footage on the go.

Amapiano sensation and Galaxy A Series brand partner, Kamo Mphela, shared her experience with the Samsung Galaxy A55 5G’s camera: “When it comes to capturing life’s moments on the go, the Samsung Galaxy A55 5G’s camera is a game-changer. From backstage shenanigans to on-stage energy, it never misses a beat. With its advanced features and stunning image quality, it’s become an essential part of my creative process, helping me share my journey with my fans in the best possible way.”

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, home appliances, network systems, memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions, and delivering a seamless connected experience through its SmartThings ecosystem and open collaboration with partners. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at news.samsung.com/za