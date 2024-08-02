News

2 Aug 2024

01:01 pm

SASSA is now paying August 2024 grants: Here’s what you need to know

Sassa permanent grants for August 2024 can be collected from Friday, 2 August.

Sassa grant payment dates august 2024

Sassa grant payments for August 2024 are in motion. Picture: Gallo Images/ Alet Pretorius

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) kick-started its August 2024 payment process for its various permanent grants on Friday, 2 August.

The agency distributes permanent social grants to about 19 million people in the country every month. 

Sassa usually starts paying social grants from the second working day of each month if payment dates do not fall on public holidays or weekends.

For August, Sassa’s grant payment policy has been adjusted and beneficiaries of disability and children’s grants will only be paid from next week.

Sassa grant payment dates for August 2024

Starting on Friday, beneficiaries of the older persons grant who are under 75 years old, will receive R2,180 and older persons who are 75 years and older, will receive R2,200.

  • Older Persons Grant: Friday, 2 August 2024
  • Disability Grants: Monday, 5 August 2024
  • Children’s Grants: Tuesday, 6 August 2024

Sassa grant amounts in August 2024?

  • War Veterans Grant – R2,200
  • Disability Grant – R2,180
  • Foster Child Grant – R1,180
  • Care Dependency Grant – R2,180
  • Child Support Grant – R530
  • Child Support Grant Top-Up – R250 (plus the value of Child Support Grant) 
  • Grant-in-Aid – R530 

Who can apply for the older persons grant?

To qualify for the older persons grant, the applicant must:

  • Be a South African citizen, permanent resident or refugee.
  • Be a resident of South Africa.
  • Be 60 or older.
  • Not be in receipt of another social grant for him or herself.
  • The applicant and spouse must comply with the means test.
  • Not be maintained or cared for in a state institution.
  • Submit a 13-digit bar-coded identity document.

Where to collect your Sassa grant

Sassa has previously urged grant beneficiaries to navigate the closure of cash payment points (CPPs) at Post Office branches by making use of the following alternative ways to get their grant payments.

  • Bank Account 

Permanent grant beneficiaries have the option of having their grants paid directly into their bank account. This is a convenient payment method as you can access your money at any time after Sassa makes the payment. 

  • Retail outlets

Sassa grants are paid to selected stores around the country. Pick n Pay, Shoprite, Boxer stores, Usave stores, OK and Checkers all distribute social grants.

  • Mobile cash pay points 

There are also mobile cash pay points where you can collect your money. However, this is not a flexible payment option and you may only collect your grant payment for a few hours every month.

Sassa queries and complaints

  • Contact the Sassa Toll-Free Call Centre on 0800 60 10 11;
  • Contact the Sassa head office on 012 400 2322;
  • E-mail Sassa head office at: grantsenquiries@sassa.gov.za; or
  • Explore a list of Sassa offices across the country.

