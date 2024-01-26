Sassa grant payment dates: Weekend schedule changes and double pay in February

Beneficiaries of disability and child support grants will have to wait for the second week of February for their Sassa payment.

Sassa has confirmed the payment dates for social grants for February. Photo: Sassa.co.za

With February just around the corner, Sassa has confirmed grant payment dates for next month.

Sassa disburses more than 19 million permanent grants every month.

Although Sassa usually aims to pay grants over a few days, those getting disability and child support grants will have to wait for the second week of the month for their grant payment because grants are not paid over weekends.

February Sassa grant payment dates

Older Persons Grant: Friday, 2 February

Friday, 2 February Disability Grants: Monday, 5 February

Monday, 5 February Children’s Grants: Tuesday, 6 February

Outstanding January payments: Double pay in February?

In January, Sassa suspended the grant payments of more than 150 000 grant beneficiaries. At the time, the agency’s spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi blamed the latest payment problems on “verification delays”.

Letsatsi said the agency looks at banking details, names, addresses and ID numbers every month to prevent fraud.

“To prevent individuals from erroneously receiving grants, the agency took the step of suspending these grant payments.”

Sassa said if a beneficiary did not receive their pay in January when they should have, they will receive a double payment from January and February.

What are the various Sassa grant payment amounts?

The most recent increase in grants was started in October last year. Here’s how much each grant pays:

Old Age Grant (Below 75 years old) – R2 090

Old Age Grant (Above 75 years old) – R2 110

War Veterans Grant – R2 110

Disability Grant – R2 090

Foster Child Grant – R1 130

Care Dependency Grant – R2 090

Child Support Grant – R510

Child Support Grant Top-Up – R250 (plus the value of Child Support Grant)

Grant-in-Aid – R480

The Child Support Grant Top-Up is not a new grant but builds on an existing grant. The relief measure was introduced to improve the lives of orphaned children.

SRD grant payment dates for February

Sassa payments for the R350 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant will be processed from 23 to 29 February.

During the designated payment week, beneficiaries can check their Sassa status on the SRD website to find out when their Sassa grant payment will be deposited into their bank accounts.

The agency also reminds those getting their grant that it typically takes approximately two to three working days for the funds to appear in their bank accounts after the payment has been processed.

Good news for Sassa gold card holders

The agency recently assured beneficiaries using Sassa gold cards that their grants will still be paid into their expired cards in December 2023, as well as all subsequent months.

For more information, visit www.postbank.co.za or contact Postbank Customer Care at 0800 535 455.

Where to collect your grant

Sassa national spokesperson Moabi Pitsi has urged beneficiaries to make use of alternative ways to access their funds rather than through post office branches. These include the following:

Bank Account

Permanent grant beneficiaries have the option of having their grants paid directly into their bank account. This is a convenien payment method as beneficiaries can access their money at any time after the payment is made by Sassa.

Retail outlets

Sassa grants are paid to selected retailers around the country. Pick n Pay, Shoprite, Boxer stores, Usave stores, OK and Checkers all distribute social grants.

Mobile cash pay points

There are also mobile cash pay points where grant beneficiaries can collect their money. However, this is not a flexible payment option and beneficiaries may only collect their grant payment for a few hours during a grant payment cycle.

Contact the Sassa Toll-Free Call Centre on 0800 60 10 11;

Contact the Sassa head office on 012 400 2322; or

Email Sassa head office at: Grantsenquiries@sassa.gov.za

