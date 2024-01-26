Sassa grant payment dates: Weekend schedule changes and double pay in February
Beneficiaries of disability and child support grants will have to wait for the second week of February for their Sassa payment.
Sassa has confirmed the payment dates for social grants for February. Photo: Sassa.co.za
With February just around the corner, Sassa has confirmed grant payment dates for next month.
Sassa disburses more than 19 million permanent grants every month.
Although Sassa usually aims to pay grants over a few days, those getting disability and child support grants will have to wait for the second week of the month for their grant payment because grants are not paid over weekends.
February Sassa grant payment dates
- Older Persons Grant: Friday, 2 February
- Disability Grants: Monday, 5 February
- Children’s Grants: Tuesday, 6 February
Outstanding January payments: Double pay in February?
In January, Sassa suspended the grant payments of more than 150 000 grant beneficiaries. At the time, the agency’s spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi blamed the latest payment problems on “verification delays”.
“We are aware of non-payments, and this is a result of bank verifications, meaning that the details provided to us do not perfectly match or correspond to the ones registered in the bank. For example, you may find that a name has been misspelt or a letter is missing.”
Read more
Letsatsi said the agency looks at banking details, names, addresses and ID numbers every month to prevent fraud.
“To prevent individuals from erroneously receiving grants, the agency took the step of suspending these grant payments.”
Sassa said if a beneficiary did not receive their pay in January when they should have, they will receive a double payment from January and February.
ALSO READ: 150 000 Sassa grant beneficiaries not paid in January
What are the various Sassa grant payment amounts?
The most recent increase in grants was started in October last year. Here’s how much each grant pays:
- Old Age Grant (Below 75 years old) – R2 090
- Old Age Grant (Above 75 years old) – R2 110
- War Veterans Grant – R2 110
- Disability Grant – R2 090
- Foster Child Grant – R1 130
- Care Dependency Grant – R2 090
- Child Support Grant – R510
- Child Support Grant Top-Up – R250 (plus the value of Child Support Grant)
- Grant-in-Aid – R480
The Child Support Grant Top-Up is not a new grant but builds on an existing grant. The relief measure was introduced to improve the lives of orphaned children.
ALSO READ: ‘They’ll be immediately funded’: Nzimande urges matric Sassa beneficiaries to apply for Nsfas
SRD grant payment dates for February
Sassa payments for the R350 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant will be processed from 23 to 29 February.
During the designated payment week, beneficiaries can check their Sassa status on the SRD website to find out when their Sassa grant payment will be deposited into their bank accounts.
The agency also reminds those getting their grant that it typically takes approximately two to three working days for the funds to appear in their bank accounts after the payment has been processed.
Good news for Sassa gold card holders
The agency recently assured beneficiaries using Sassa gold cards that their grants will still be paid into their expired cards in December 2023, as well as all subsequent months.
For more information, visit www.postbank.co.za or contact Postbank Customer Care at 0800 535 455.
ALSO READ: Sassa gold cards not due to expire
Where to collect your grant
Sassa national spokesperson Moabi Pitsi has urged beneficiaries to make use of alternative ways to access their funds rather than through post office branches. These include the following:
- Bank Account
Permanent grant beneficiaries have the option of having their grants paid directly into their bank account. This is a convenien payment method as beneficiaries can access their money at any time after the payment is made by Sassa.
- Retail outlets
Sassa grants are paid to selected retailers around the country. Pick n Pay, Shoprite, Boxer stores, Usave stores, OK and Checkers all distribute social grants.
- Mobile cash pay points
There are also mobile cash pay points where grant beneficiaries can collect their money. However, this is not a flexible payment option and beneficiaries may only collect their grant payment for a few hours during a grant payment cycle.
Who to contact for Sassa grant queries
- Contact the Sassa Toll-Free Call Centre on 0800 60 10 11;
- Contact the Sassa head office on 012 400 2322; or
- Email Sassa head office at: Grantsenquiries@sassa.gov.za
NOW READ: Here’s when NSFAS is ‘determined’ to pay those thousands of outstanding 2023 allowances