Scam alert: Shock discovery of 25 fake Facebook accounts for Minister Ndabeni-Abrahams

Small business owners who may have already fallen prey to the Facebook scammers, are urged to report the matter to the police.

There are currently over 25 fake Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams accounts on Facebook. Image: Screenshot

The Department of Small Business Development has confirmed that it has discovered more than 25 fake Facebook accounts purporting to belong to the department’s minister, Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams. Now, it is issuing a stern warning to small business owners to stay alert and guard against being scammed and defrauded by these opportunists.

The Ministry’s spokesperson, Cornelius Monama, minced no words as he condemned the fraudulent exploitation of Ndabeni-Abrahams’s identity, emphasising the urgent need for the public, particularly small business proprietors, to be on high alert.

“The perpetrators behind these fake accounts are on a mission to deceive and defraud innocent citizens, with a particular focus on those seeking business opportunities or funding,” he said.

ALSO READ: NSFAS scam alert: List of fake mobile apps, FB page targeting applicants and students

Facebook fraud: Small business owners targetted

“We are facing a critical situation where criminals are shamelessly exploiting the trust and aspirations of small business owners. It is imperative for everyone, especially in the business community, to exercise extreme caution and report any suspicious activity promptly,” declared Monama.

The Ministry, in no uncertain terms, underscored that neither Ndabeni-Abrahams nor the department would ever solicit “upfront fees” from the public in exchange for accessing funding or business opportunities.

This stern warning comes as a proactive measure to shield law-abiding citizens from falling victim to these deceptive practices.

ALSO READ: Do South Africans open the door for scammers?

This is minister’s authentic Facebook account

As the Ministry works tirelessly to combat this wave of fraudulent activity, it has identified the sole authentic Facebook account of Ndabeni-Abrahams, accessible at www.facebook.com/stella.ndabeni.

The Ministry encouraged individuals to verify the legitimacy of any communication they receive and report any suspicious encounters promptly.

Fake social media account scams

Monama urged those who may have already fallen prey to the scam to report the matter to the police immediately.

Simultaneously, the Ministry has reported the fake accounts to Facebook, seeking the platform’s swift intervention to dismantle these deceitful profiles.

Monama said: “We are committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of the public. Small business owners are the backbone of our economy, and we will not tolerate any attempts to exploit or defraud them. The Ministry will collaborate closely with law enforcement agencies and social media platforms to bring these perpetrators to justice.”