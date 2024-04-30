WATCH: MaMkhize’s explosive interview on ‘Carte Blanche’ sets tongues wagging

The flamboyant businesswoman is accused of fraud...

Businesswoman Shauwn ‘MaMkhize’ Mkhize was recently put in the hot seat during a probing interview on the investigative TV programme, Carte Blanche.

The interview, conducted by journalist Govan Whittles, delved into allegations of fraud against the reality TV star.

According to the show, the flamboyant businesswoman has been charged with fraud more than once, in 2005 and 2012.

Carte Blanche adds: “In February this year, we investigated Msunduzi Municipality’s multi-million-rand sponsorship of Mkhize’s PSL football club, Royal AM. Days later, Mkhize filed court papers, saying the label ‘convicted fraudster’ was false and defamatory and insisting her record is clean.

“But, right after our legal papers had been filed, she withdrew the case. Now, in an explosive interview with Govan Whittles, the soccer boss and tenderpreneur pushes back against our claims.”

MaMkhize: ‘It wasn’t me in my personal capacity’

During an interview with Whittles, MaMkhize denied that she was ever found guilty of fraud.

She explained: “In 2012, it was not fraud; it was tax evasion. In 2005, it was because of the income tax number, but I don’t want to dwell on that, and it wasn’t me in my personal capacity, it was the business. I have never been charged with fraud in my personal capacity.”

Social media reactions

The interview has since set tongues wagging on social media. Kay tweeted: “Usually people run in the opposite direction when the presenter says, ‘I am from Carte Blanche,’ not MaMkhize. She woke up on the morning of the interview and said, ‘I am going straight for the L.’”

Thulani Ngubeni said: “MaMkhize is full of pride. Any wise person would have known to stay away from the likes of Carte Blanche. Their unjust material gain is blinding them from reality. Now she has been exposed even more, which further demonstrates how evil this ANC government is.”

Mamkhize 🙆‍♀️ this was a bad idea 😭🤣 pic.twitter.com/TH8nvhJVsm — M P H O 🇿🇦 (@mphoray22) April 22, 2024

Mamkhize after the Carte Blanche interview:pic.twitter.com/rinJ1jVl8O April 23, 2024

Not Ma Mkhize denying with a straight face that she was never convicted. 😭



She made a mistake by serving Carte Blanche with a C&D thinking she’d win this kanti they have all the proof.



Now she made it worse by agreeing to an interview.



| Longwe | Mashata | Jukulyn | Tyla | pic.twitter.com/Fh4WHa76N7 — █████ (@SupaJacks) April 22, 2024

Mamkhize’s legal team advising her to go to Carte Blanche pic.twitter.com/L8OybYaXeS — Shonny (@Shonny_SA) April 23, 2024

