The search comes after severe thunderstorms triggered flooding across parts of Johannesburg.

Emergency crews are set to resume the search for a missing nine-year-old boy believed to have been swept away by floodwaters in Soweto’s Dobsonville Extension 3.

Johannesburg’s disaster management teams remain on high alert following severe thunderstorms that lashed the city this week.

The City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) confirmed that no major incidents were reported overnight or on Wednesday morning despite persistent concerns over flooding and rising water levels in several parts of the city.

Search and rescue

EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said rescue technicians, assisted by the South African Police Service K9 Unit, would continue the search operation for the child who went missing during Tuesday’s storms.

“Rescue technicians, together with the SAPS K9 Unit, will be resuming the search for a missing nine-year-old boy believed to have been swept away in Soweto, Dobsonville Extension 3,” explained Mulaudzi.

Alert

Mulaudzi said emergency teams were closely monitoring all seven regions of the city for any incidents that may arise.

“We are urging residents in low-lying areas, especially informal settlements, to avoid crossing rivers and streams and flooded roads while conducting their daily activities,” Mulaudzi warned.

“Motorists are encouraged to continue to exercise caution while driving, as most roads might have been affected by floods,” he said.

Emergency services have reiterated that residents should avoid flooded roads, low-water bridges, and fast-flowing streams, as rapidly moving water can be extremely dangerous.

Emergencies

For life-threatening emergencies, residents are encouraged to contact the City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services Command and Control Centre on 011 375 5911.