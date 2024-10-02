Trial of seven Chinese nationals charged with human trafficking and child labour in court

The trial of seven Chinese nationals accused of human trafficking and child labour continues in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

Previously, the defence team, led by Counsel Johan Kruger, requested the postponement to address “undisclosed issues of conflict of interest”.

The seven accused Kevin Tsao Shu-Uei, Chen Hui, Qin Li, Jiaqing Zhou, Ma Biao, Dai Junying, and Zhang Zhilian face a slew of schedule six offences.

Among the charges are human trafficking, contravention of the Immigration Act, kidnapping, pointing a firearm and debt bondage.

The group was also accused of benefitting from the services of a trafficking victim, facilitating trafficking, illegally assisting persons to remain in South Africa, and failing to comply with employer duties.

Five of the accused are currently out on bail, while two are in custody for violating bail conditions by attempting to leave the country.

Conflict of interest raises concerns

Kruger told the court in September that resolving a conflict of interest was of utmost urgency, and failure to do so would necessitate his withdrawal from the case.

Prosecutor Valencia Dube expressed disappointment, noting that such issues cause unnecessary delays in the trial.

“It’s unfortunate that the court has to contend with such issues, and this causes further delays in the matter,” Dube stated.

Background of the case

The accused were arrested in 2019 on 12 November during a joint operation in Village Deep, Johannesburg.

The operation was conducted by the Department of Employment and Labour’s Inspection and Enforcement Services, the South African Police Service (SAPS), and the Department of Home Affairs.

The cotton fibre sheets factory where they were arrested was found to have employees locked inside.

Among those discovered in the building were illegal immigrants and minors working in horrific conditions.

The court heard last year that one of the witnesses was too frightened to testify and another could not make a court appearance because of private issues.

